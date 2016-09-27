Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers not wearing nameplates or providing badge numbers during protests

This appears to be a violation of CMPD policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on duty during the protests in the city sparked by the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott are not wearing nameplates or offering their code number when asked by citizens.

Below you can see the directive dealing with the wearing of nameplates, via Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which states that officers must wear their nameplates when on duty:

From earlier, cops blocking the parking garage where they dragged a protestor #charlotteuprising A photo posted by Matt 🐶 (@inkmaggot) on Sep 25, 2016 at 3:55pm PDT

Lol. Did he just smile for my camera? #clt #blacklivesmatter #keithscott #charlotteuprising A video posted by Bons (@yomamabons) on Sep 25, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Video also shows CMPD officers refusing to give their badge numbers when asked. While we could not find this language in the above linked Directives Guide, Boing Boing has reported that they are required to provide that information:

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Interactive Directives Guide, ROC 21 B, 2009

Officers will furnish their names and code numbers to any person requesting that information when they are on duty or presenting themselves as police officers, except when the withholding of such information is necessary to the performance of police duties or is authorized by proper authority.”

You can see a reporter from The Root asking a number of officers in the video below for their badge numbers, starting around the eight minute mark and continuing through to around the 11 minute mark. Most refuse to answer. One answers, “1111.” Another answers, “I’m filming you too.”

This comes on the heels of news that one of the officers at the scene of the Scott shooting failed to turn on his body camera until upon arriving, which is in violation of policy.

We have reached out to CMPD for comment and clarification on their policies regarding identification, but did not hear back in time for press. We will update if they respond.

