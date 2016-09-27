Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers not wearing nameplates or providing badge numbers during protests
Updated: November 24, 2016 at 1:41 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on duty during the protests in the city sparked by the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott are not wearing nameplates or offering their code number when asked by citizens.
Below you can see the directive dealing with the wearing of nameplates, via Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which states that officers must wear their nameplates when on duty:
Video also shows CMPD officers refusing to give their badge numbers when asked. While we could not find this language in the above linked Directives Guide, Boing Boing has reported that they are required to provide that information:
“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Interactive Directives Guide, ROC 21 B, 2009
Officers will furnish their names and code numbers to any person requesting that information when they are on duty or presenting themselves as police officers, except when the withholding of such information is necessary to the performance of police duties or is authorized by proper authority.”
You can see a reporter from The Root asking a number of officers in the video below for their badge numbers, starting around the eight minute mark and continuing through to around the 11 minute mark. Most refuse to answer. One answers, “1111.” Another answers, “I’m filming you too.”
This comes on the heels of news that one of the officers at the scene of the Scott shooting failed to turn on his body camera until upon arriving, which is in violation of policy.
We have reached out to CMPD for comment and clarification on their policies regarding identification, but did not hear back in time for press. We will update if they respond.
Comments
Truth Seeker who wants REAL newsSeptember 27, 2016 at 9:53 pm
Maybe to avoid threats to themselves and their families! If you were out there, you heard the horiffic racial slurs and hateful comments that were hurled at them while they worked to keep the very people verbally abusing them safe!
Responsible Journalism= If you are going to tell a story, tell the whole story!
AnonSeptember 27, 2016 at 10:38 pm
Jeff, as social media editor and aspiring journalist it would be great if you provided a more rounded commentary on the story. Possibly look into interviewing officers/the department for a response. Try riding along with an officer and spend the day in the darker parts of the city where people antagonize officers, camera at the ready, eager for a chance to catch any perceived slight in order to share with their social media contacts. Lucky you, your most negative interactions you experience appear online, are easily editable and do not put you in split second decision making mode constantly. So hide behind your smartphone and just be thankful you can work from home if you like.
Jeff Taylor / Social Media EditorSeptember 28, 2016 at 12:14 am
I reached out to CMPD and am awaiting a response, as it states in the article.
Support Blue LivesSeptember 27, 2016 at 10:49 pm
“…except when the withholding of such information is necessary to the performance of police duties or is authorized by proper authority.”
I guess the author missed that part.
Jeff Taylor / Social Media EditorSeptember 28, 2016 at 12:14 am
Didn’t miss it, that’s why it is included in the article. If CMPD returns the request for comment I will ask for clarification on that point.
CMPDwifeSeptember 28, 2016 at 8:25 am
Thank you!!
Ashley GreenSeptember 28, 2016 at 7:34 am
Good job Jeff. As an officer your job is to handle anything. Taunting the police with words is not illegal due to Freedom of Speech. When you put hands on an officer yes, but no one has touched these crooked cops. If you can’t handle a few words then maybe you need to pick a new profession. They are the ones terrorising the streets. We just want justice and for CMPD to take responsiblitiy for their actions. And be glad that we asked for is justice. This will not go away and you cannot silence us. All lives will matter once black lives matter
Come on peopleSeptember 28, 2016 at 8:30 am
I suppose if the rioters who assaulted innocent bystanders, looted buisnesses, shot another protester in the head, and tried to burn an unconscious photographer had been wearing wearing name tags…