Charlotte: Teen luncheon, TOY benefit, band concert, clergy ordination, hormone therapy

Teen luncheon slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill Senior Teens will host a unity brunch on Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m., at Byron’s South End, 101 W. Worthington Ave. #110.

The event, which is open to the community, has been planned by local youth as a solution to the recent unrest that occurred in Charlotte during October, where teens and adults will gather to discuss important issues.

In planning this discussion, the teenagers also hope to give back to the community in other ways by raising funds for the national Jack and Jill Foundation, which invests in programs and services that create a strong foundation for all children to thrive long-term. Chandon Glenn serves as the Charlotte Chapter Senior Teens Foundation chair.

“My generation is ready to be a part of the conversation about change and unity. Everyone has been affected in some way by the recent issues in our community, and social consciousness has increased for many. This event is a step in the right direction and will make a difference,” Glenn shared.

Organizers encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences including children of military/police, LGBTQ individuals, immigrants, physically challenged teens, former juvenile offenders and others.

All public and elected officials, law enforcement, teachers and other adults interested in positive change are strongly urged to attend.

“Many elected officials, city leaders and other adults are having conversations about how to heal the Queen City,” said Senior Teens’ President Ashleigh Fields. “As young people, we will inherit the unresolved issues, so we want to be proactive now to make a difference.”

The youth will participate in constructive conversations and compile their suggestions to be officially presented to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, city leaders and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, organizers said.

Guest speakers include 16-year-old Chancellor Lee Adams, son of Cherica Adams and Rae Carruth (former Carolina Panther), giving his first public comments about forgiveness. Former State Sen. Malcolm Graham will also share remarks as he prepares to attend the trial of Dylann Roof, the suspect accused of killing Graham’s sister Cynthia Hurd among Charleston, S.C.’s Emanuel 9.

Tickets are $52 and are available online.

info: jackandjillcharlottechapter.com.

TOY benefit upcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonewall Sports and Time Out Youth Center are hosting a drag show fundraiser on Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at The Scorpio, 2301 Freedom Dr.

The Annual Stonewall Kickball Drag Show will feature more than 25 amateur drag kings and queens are set to take the stage to raise money for the center.

Stonewall Sports Charlotte’s Fall 2016 Kickball League is hosting the annual fundraiser that spins together passionate fans, high heels, lip-syncing and glitter to create an entertaining evening with a purpose. The show will be the fourth drag fundraising event the not-for-profit sports league has produced. It has outgrown three previous venues.

DJ Little Betty will spin before and after the show and Malachi will serve as host.

Admission is $5 at the door and all entrance fees before 10 p.m. go directly to support Time Out Youth’s programs. One hundred percent of performer tips collected will benefit the center.

info: timeoutyouthcenter.org. stonewallcharlotte.leagueapps.com.

Band hosts concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band will open its sixth season with a concert, “Quiet City,” on Nov. 12, 5 p.m., at Myers Park Baptist Church, Heaton Hall, 1900 Queens Rd.

The program features a selection of music composed by LGBT composers such as Peter Tchaikovsky, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Jennifer Higdon. The band commissioned and will premiere a work written to honor the 49 people that died in the Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando.

Tickets are $15 and are available through band members and online.

Program guide advertising is being sought. Prices are $50/quarter page, $90/half page and $150/full page. Placements come with a free ticket to any concert in which an ad is placed. Email Stephen T. Hegedus at charlotteprideband@gmail.com to learn more.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

Minister receives ordination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rev. Dawn J. Flynn, pastor of New Life MCC, 1900 The Plaza, will receive her ordination from the United American Catholic Church on Nov. 13, 7 p.m., during the regular worship service.

Flynn had previously been a minister in the United Methodist Church but was defrocked when members of her congregation saw her driving around town dressed as a woman when they thougth that she was a man.

Ordination will follow that of the United Methodist Church and Flynn will be a minister and not a priest, United American Catholic Church bishop, The Right Rev. Tom Shortell shared.

As part of her re-credentialing, Flynn has been on a standby call with the Metropolitan Community Churches movement. She continues to serve the congregation at New Life and will do so in the years ahead.

Once she has been ordained, she will pursue transferring her credentials to MCC, said New Life’s choirmaster Rev. Clay Ollis.

In other news, the church is exploring moving its ministry to another location to focus on an underserved community. More information will be provided as the process unfolds.

info: newlifemccnc.org.

Clinic offers hormone therapy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In August Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s (PPSAT) health center in Charlotte, N.C. began offering hormone replacement therapy (HRT) services to its transgender patients, including female to male (FTM) and male to female (MTF). Now the center has made a formal announcement in order to satisfy their objective of reaching out to the community.

The clinic is working toward meeting the needs of the community. “We are proud to add HRT to our services, in addition to our already gold-standard sexual health programs and resources,” Planned Parenthood’s Communication Associate Kate Maxcy shared.

Transgender individuals make up one of the fastest-growing patient demographics for the clinic. Charlotte is among a list of five health centers that offer HRT.

PPSAT gathered on Oct. 13 for its century celebration. GenderLines Founder Paige Dula expressed her surprise at finding out about the center’s HRT offering.

“We work toward fulfilling our mission of providing inclusive, non-judgmental healthcare and resources to everyone who walks through our doors,” Maxcy added.

info: ppsat.org.

