QPoll: Were you surprised by Donald Trump winning the presidential election?

Donald Trump won in a tight race with Hillary Clinton in spite of losing the popular vote

The people and the Electoral College have spoken, Donald Trump is president-elect, defeating Hillary Clinton in spite of narrowly losing the popular vote.

While Trump gathers his transition team around him and begins to select his cabinet, Americans are left to make sense of an election that was long, at times nastier than we are used to even by political standards, and in which many thought the outcome would be different than it turned out.

So how about you? Were you surprised that Donald Trump will be our 45th president? Vote in our QPoll below and tell us how you’re feeling after the election in the comments.

QPoll: Be Heard qnotes wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. wants to know what you think! Have your say by voting in our QPoll below. Were you surprised by Donald Trump winning the presidency? Yes, very

Yes, somewhat

No

I was unsure how it would turn out View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.