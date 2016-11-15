Transgender woman attacked, stabbed with a hatchet at a Charlotte park

Three suspects have been arrested and the victim is recovering from her wounds

A 24-year old transgender woman was attacked at Clanton Park and is recovering from serious injuries after being chased into the woods and stabbed in the back with a hatchet while homophobic slurs were reportedly hurled at her.

“I really felt like I was dying slow,” Ralayzia told WSOC-TV.

“They stopped one time, you know, and just looked at me kind of funny, so I already knew maybe I need to move or something,” she said. When they began jogging toward her she ran and caught up with her in the woods.

Three suspects have been arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Dajion Tanner, 18, Destiny Dagraca, 18, and a 15-year old boy, whose name has not been given due to his age, in connection with the assault, which occurred at Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m at the west Charlotte park.

The FBI is working with CMPD to investigate the crime, which they are considering a possible hate crime.

