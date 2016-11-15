Transgender woman attacked, stabbed with a hatchet at a Charlotte park

Three suspects have been arrested and the victim is recovering from her wounds

A 24-year old transgender woman was attacked at Clanton Park and is recovering from serious injuries after being chased into the woods and stabbed in the back with a hatchet while homophobic slurs were reportedly hurled at her.

“I really felt like I was dying slow,” Ralayzia Taylor told WSOC-TV.

“They stopped one time, you know, and just looked at me kind of funny, so I already knew maybe I need to move or something,” she said. When they began jogging toward her she ran and caught up with her in the woods.

Three suspects have been arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Dajion Tanner, 18, Destiny Dagraca, 18, and a 15-year old boy, whose name has not been given due to his age, in connection with the assault, which occurred at Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m at the west Charlotte park.

The FBI is working with CMPD to investigate the crime, which they are considering a possible hate crime.

UPDATE: Taylor has been arrested and is accused of committing a sex act with one of the underage boys, who is 15-years old, in the moments leading up to the attack.

“Investigators said Friday [Nov. 18] that subsequent interviews revealed Taylor and the 15-year-old had engaged in a sex act prior to the assault,” The Charlotte Observer reports. “As a result, detectives have charged Taylor, 24, with one count of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child, said a police statement.”

Taylor is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Charlotte a year ago after disputes with family over her decision to transition. She was extradited back to Charlotte after being arrested in Cincinnati on Nov.17, at the home of a relative.

