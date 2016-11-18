Knowing one’s status now made easier
Updated: November 17, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Only around half of all Americans have ever been tested for HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a survey by The Washington Post and The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.
The CDC believes that around 13 percent of those infected with HIV are unaware of their status and that of the thousands of new cases each year, many are likely transmitted by those who do not know they are HIV-positive.
In addition to preventing transmission, testing is important so that those who test positive can begin seeking treatment as soon as possible.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded HIV testing coverage in April of last year, approving a once-a year voluntary screening for those aged 15-65, as well as those under 15 and over 65 if they are deemed at increased risk for contracting HIV.
HIV testing can also be obtained free of charge in many locations. Some also offer testing for other STDs as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.
North Carolina
Charlotte
Ballantyne Family Medicine
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte
16147 Lancaster Hwy., Suite 140, Charlotte
704-208-4134
ballantynefamilymedicine.com.
Carolinas Care Partnership
7510 E. Independence Blvd., Ste. 105, Charlotte
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
CMC-NorthPark Family Medicine
251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte
704-446-991
carolinashealthcare.org.
Lake Norman Free Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte
704-336-4700
charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.
Mecklenburg County Health Department
Northwest Campus
2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-336-4700
charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville
704-948-8582
rosedaleid.com.
Quality Home Care Services Inc.
3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
Urban Ministry Center
945 N. College St., Charlotte
704-347-0278
urbanministrycenter.org.
Asheville
Buncombe County Department of Health
40 Coxe Ave., Asheville
828-250-5000
buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/health.
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd., Asheville
828-252-7489
wncap.org.
Carrboro
Student Health Action Coalition
301 Lloyd St., Carrboro
919-843-6841
med.unc.edu/shac.
Chapel Hill
Orange County Health Department
2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill
919-968-2022
orangecountync.gov/health.
Durham
CAARE Incorporated
214 Broadway St., Durham
919-683-5300
caareinc.org.
Durham County Health Department
414 E. Main St., Durham
919-560-7600
dconc.gov/publichealth.
Samaritan Health Clinic
507 E. Knox St., Durham
919-407-8223
samaritanhealthcenter.org.
Triangle Empowerment Center Incorporated
800 N. Magnum St., Ste. 204 A and B, Durham
919-423-8902
std-clinics.healthgrove.com/l/17642/Triangle-Empowerment-Center.
Greensboro
Alcohol and Drug Services
301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro
336-333-6860
adyes.org/locations.
Guilford County Health Department
1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro
336-641-3245
myguilford.com/humanservices/health.
Nia Community Action Center
Self Help Building
122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro
336-617-7722
niacacinc.org.
Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency
1102 E.Market St., Greensboro
336-274-1507
piedmonthealthservices.org.
Triad Health Project
801 Summit Ave., Greensboro
336-275-1654
triadhealthproject.com.
Raleigh
Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina
1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.
Gateway Campus, Hargett
554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Hillsborough
1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
Gateway Campus, Idlewood
3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
919-250-3950
gatewaycampus.org.
LGBT Center of Raleigh
324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.
My Goal Our Mission
208 Forrest Hills Dr., Garner
888-592-0229
Urban Ministries of Wake County
Open Door Clinic
1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh
919-832-0820
urbanmin.org.
Wake County Human Services Division of Public Health and Clinics
10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A and Clinic E, Raleigh
919-250-4510
wakegov.com/humanservices.
Wake County Human Services
Millbrook Human Services Center
2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated
112 Cox Ave., Raleigh
919-829-3711
wcw.org.
Your Choice Pregnancy
1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh
919-250-3950
yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.
Winston-Salem
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem
336-703-3213
co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth.
Nia Community Action Center Incorporated
1001 S. Marshall St., Ste. 238A, Winston-Salem
336-293-8408
niacacinc.org.
South Carolina
Charleston
Lowcounty AIDS Services
3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston
843-747-2273
aids-services.com.
Columbia
Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur
87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia
803-419-5112
schispanicoutreach.org.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group
3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia
803-933-0288
aidshealth.org.
Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center
1228 Harden St., Columbia
803-705-3168
ecchc.org.
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina
2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia
803-779-7257
palss.org.
South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council
1518 Pickens St., Columbia
803-254-6644
schivaidscouncil.org.
