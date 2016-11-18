Knowing one’s status now made easier

Free HIV testing locations dot the Carolinas

Back to Life, Positively 2016 Index…

Only around half of all Americans have ever been tested for HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a survey by The Washington Post and The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

The CDC believes that around 13 percent of those infected with HIV are unaware of their status and that of the thousands of new cases each year, many are likely transmitted by those who do not know they are HIV-positive.

In addition to preventing transmission, testing is important so that those who test positive can begin seeking treatment as soon as possible.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded HIV testing coverage in April of last year, approving a once-a year voluntary screening for those aged 15-65, as well as those under 15 and over 65 if they are deemed at increased risk for contracting HIV.

HIV testing can also be obtained free of charge in many locations. Some also offer testing for other STDs as well as vaccines for hepatitis and HPV. Call for information on days, times and for information on all the services they offer. You can also visit gettested.cdc.gov to search for more testing sites in your area.

North Carolina

Charlotte

Ballantyne Family Medicine

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte

16147 Lancaster Hwy., Suite 140, Charlotte

704-208-4134

ballantynefamilymedicine.com.

Carolinas Care Partnership

7510 E. Independence Blvd., Ste. 105, Charlotte

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

CMC-NorthPark Family Medicine

251 Eastway Dr., Charlotte

704-446-991

carolinashealthcare.org.

Lake Norman Free Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd., Huntersville

704-316-6611

lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Southeast Campus

249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte

704-336-4700

charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Northwest Campus

2845 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-336-4700

charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/ClinicServices.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470, Charlotte

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., #103, Huntersville

704-948-8582

rosedaleid.com.

Quality Home Care Services Inc.

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

Urban Ministry Center

945 N. College St., Charlotte

704-347-0278

urbanministrycenter.org.

Asheville

Buncombe County Department of Health

40 Coxe Ave., Asheville

828-250-5000

buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/health.

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville

828-252-7489

wncap.org.

Carrboro

Student Health Action Coalition

301 Lloyd St., Carrboro

919-843-6841

med.unc.edu/shac.

Chapel Hill

Orange County Health Department

2501 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill

919-968-2022

orangecountync.gov/health.

Durham

CAARE Incorporated

214 Broadway St., Durham

919-683-5300

caareinc.org.

Durham County Health Department

414 E. Main St., Durham

919-560-7600

dconc.gov/publichealth.

Samaritan Health Clinic

507 E. Knox St., Durham

919-407-8223

samaritanhealthcenter.org.

Triangle Empowerment Center Incorporated

800 N. Magnum St., Ste. 204 A and B, Durham

919-423-8902

std-clinics.healthgrove.com/l/17642/Triangle-Empowerment-Center.

Greensboro

Alcohol and Drug Services

301 E. Washington St., Ste. 101, Greensboro

336-333-6860

adyes.org/locations.

Guilford County Health Department

1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro

336-641-3245

myguilford.com/humanservices/health.

Nia Community Action Center

Self Help Building

122 N. Elm St., Ste. 1000, Greensboro

336-617-7722

niacacinc.org.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

1102 E.Market St., Greensboro

336-274-1507

piedmonthealthservices.org.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro

336-275-1654

triadhealthproject.com.

Raleigh

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina

1637 Old Louisberg Rd., Raleigh

919-834-2437

aas-c.org.

Gateway Campus, Hargett

554 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Hillsborough

1306 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

Gateway Campus, Idlewood

3300 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh

919-250-3950

gatewaycampus.org.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

324 S. Harrington St., Raleigh

919-832-4484

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

My Goal Our Mission

208 Forrest Hills Dr., Garner

888-592-0229

Urban Ministries of Wake County

Open Door Clinic

1390 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

919-832-0820

urbanmin.org.

Wake County Human Services Division of Public Health and Clinics

10 Sunnybrook Rd., Clinic A and Clinic E, Raleigh

919-250-4510

wakegov.com/humanservices.

Wake County Human Services

Millbrook Human Services Center

2809 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

Womens Center of Wake County Incorporated

112 Cox Ave., Raleigh

919-829-3711

wcw.org.

Your Choice Pregnancy

1701 Jones Franklin Rd., Raleigh

919-250-3950

yourchoicepregnancyclinic.com.

Winston-Salem

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

799 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem

336-703-3213

co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth.

Nia Community Action Center Incorporated

1001 S. Marshall St., Ste. 238A, Winston-Salem

336-293-8408

niacacinc.org.

South Carolina

Charleston

Lowcounty AIDS Services

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston

843-747-2273

aids-services.com.

Columbia

Acercamiento Hispano de Carolina del Sur

87 Wild Wood Ave., Columbia

803-419-5112

schispanicoutreach.org.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AHF Columbia Grace Medical Group

3052 Farrow Rd., Columbia

803-933-0288

aidshealth.org.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

1228 Harden St., Columbia

803-705-3168

ecchc.org.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services of South Carolina

2638 Two Notch Rd., Ste. 108, Columbia

803-779-7257

palss.org.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1518 Pickens St., Columbia

803-254-6644

schivaidscouncil.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.