AIDS service organizations and agencies throughout the Carolinas

Updated: November 17, 2016 at 8:06 pm
The Carolinas has a variety of community organizations, resources and services for those living with HIV/AIDS or those seeking to get involved in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and advocacy.
Asheville
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803
828-252-7489
wncap.org.
Established in 1986.
WNCAP provides case management, prevention and education programs, outreach, HIV testing and other services throughout Western North Carolina. In addition to its main office in Asheville, the group also has offices and a presence in Hendersonville, Shelby and Sylva.
Charlotte
Ballantyne Family Medicine
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215
16147 Lancaster Hwy., Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28277
704-208-4134
ballantynefamilymedicine.com.
Established in 2015.
Ballantyne Family Medicine provides full-service, primary care medical treatment, as well as HIV/AIDS managed care under the direction of Dr. Richard Wynn, J. Wesley Thompson, MHS, PA, AAHIVS, DFAAPA and Kristi Dougan, nurse practitioner. The practice also has an onsite pharmacy operating under the umbrella of Rx Clinic Pharmacy with Oliva Bently, PharmD, CFts, AAHIVP as the director of clinical pharmacy services, provides free/confidential HIV testing, case management and prescribes HIV/AIDS medications. Its offices are open to the community as a part of their collaborative efforts to provide care and access to agencies and services outside their doors.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Center Dr., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28212
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
Established in 1990 as Regional HIV/AIDS Consortium.
Carolinas CARE Partnership provides free HIV/STD testing and counseling, housing assistance, peer training, case management and other services, prevention and education. Carolinas CARE Partnership also houses the popular D-UP program, a peer education outreach effort among young men of color who have sex with men.
Different Roads Home
2320 N. Davidson St., Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28205
704-237-8793
differentroadshome.org.
Established in 2012.
Different Roads Home is a non-profit organization serving individuals with HIV/AIDS, cancer and children’s chronic illnesses. Services include support and social programs, a food pantry, testing initiatives and more.
House of Mercy
P.O. Box 808 (304 McAuley Cir.), Belmont, NC 28012
704-825-4711 (administration)
704-825-3000 (residence)
thehouseofmercy.org.
Established in 1991.
House of Mercy provides housing and compassionate care for persons living with AIDS. In addition to room and board, House of Mercy coordinates medical care and therapies plus a variety of supplemental services to enhance the physical, emotional and spiritual lives of their residents.
Mecklenburg County Department of Health
249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211
704-336-6500
704-432-TEST (8378)
charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/CDControl/HIVSTDSurveillance/Pages/HIVSTD%20Services.aspx.
Provides testing, case management, awareness, education and other services at various locations, events and times throughout the county and year.
The PowerHouse Project
1420 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216
704-626-6680
powerhousecharlotte.org.
facebook.com/ThePowerhouseProject/.
Established in 2005 under Quality Home Care Services umbrella.
The Power House Project is a drop-in center and safe space for Black and Latino gay or bisexual men or men who have sex with men. The group offers a computer lab, weekly empowerment programs and workshops, retreats for men over 25 years old, social events, monthly discussion groups for men 18-29 years old and free and confidential HIV testing, which is always available during hours of operation. The PowerHouse Project is a program of Quality Home Care Services.
Quality Home Care Services
3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-8968
qhcsnc.org.
Established in 1992.
Quality Home Care Services provides a variety of services for those living with HIV including case management, HIV/AIDS prevention programs and testing, substance abuse treatment, community-based rehabilitation services for those with mental development disabilities and other services.
RAIN
601 E. 5th Street, Suite 470, Charlotte, NC 28202
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
Established in 1992.
RAIN, founded in 1992, engages the community to transform lives and promote respect and dignity for all people touched by HIV through compassionate care, education and leadership development. Services include CARE Management, Peer2Peer support and outreach, support groups for youth, faith-based training, chaplain services and caring volunteers who provide practical support to persons living with HIV and AIDS. RAIN also provides HIV awareness and prevention education programs to thousands of people each year and is the only HIV non-profit in the Charlotte metropolitan area providing direct client services.
Rosedale Medical
103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103, Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
rosedaleid.com.
Established in 2006.
Rosedale Medical, formerly Rosedale Infectious Diseases, is a full-service HIV/infectious diseases clinic that offers a variety of medical services. Staff, under the direction of Dr. Frederick Cruickshank, work closely with medical case management organizations, engages in clinical trials, among other services. It houses an in-house Walgreen’s Specialty Pharmacy to support the needs of its clients and patients.
Eastern
PiCASO (Pitt County AIDS Service Organization)
1528 S. Evans St., Suite C-2, Greenville, NC 27834
252-830-1660
picaso.org.
Established in 1991.
Starting as a grassroots organization focused on supporting those living with HIV/AIDS, providing buddy programs, nutritional support and healthcare advocacy, the agency changed over the years to a case-management-focused agency working with long-term client support. Currently, the group provides HIV testing, education and advocacy and emergency funding for those living with HIV/AIDS.
Triad
Positive Wellness Alliance
400 E. Center St., Lexington, NC 27292
336-248-4646
1001 Marshall St. SW, #L7,
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
336-722-0976
positivewellnessalliance.org.
Established in 1992.
Positive Wellness Alliance is a community-based organization that provides medical case management, financial assistance, life skills management classes, support groups and housing assistance. It serves Davidson, Forsyth, Yadkin, Rowan, Iredell and Davie Counties.
AIDS Care Service
995 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
336-777-0208
aidscareservice.org.
Established in 1991.
AIDS Care Service provides housing, food pantry services, client services, Ryan White HIV case management and a variety of support services for Latino and people of color clients.
Triad Health Project
801 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27406
336-275-1654
620 W. English Rd., High Point, NC 27261
336-884-4116
triadhealthproject.com.
Established in 1986.
Triad Health Project provides case management and other client support services, HIV testing and prevention outreach, medical, social service and legal referrals, food pantry and nutritional resources and education, support groups and education, art and exercise programs.
Triangle
Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina
1637 Old Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604
919-834-2437
aas-c.org.
Established in 1999.
Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina provides case management, HIV/STD testing and counseling, emergency assistance for rent and utilities, transportation assistance, housing information and referrals, mental health, substance abuse or support group resources, referrals and programs.
CAARE (Case Management of AIDS and Addiction Through Resources and Education)
214 Broadway St., Durham, NC, 27701
919-683-5300
caare-inc.org.
Established in 1995.
CAARE is a grassroots non-profit organization that promotes a holistic and community approach to health. CAARE provides a wide variety of services that help treat not only the medical roots of chronic diseases, but also the social and human factors that contribute to these health deficits. CAARE seeks to address disparities in health care access, and over the past 17 years has created a community devoted to helping people make all parts of their lives healthier.
Coastal
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401
910-662-9300
nhrmc.org/services/hiv-aids.
Estab lished in 1967.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages and throughout each stage of HIV, from acute HIV to latency to AIDS. Satellite clinics are in Whiteville, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C. and Burgaw, N.C.
Western
ALFA
1120 Fairgrove Church Rd. S.E., Suite 28, Hickory, NC 28602
828-322-1447
alfainfo.org.
Established in 1987.
ALFA, formerly known as AIDS Leadership Foothills Area-Alliance, has provided supportive services to those infected and/or affected by HIV/AIDS since 1987. ALFA currently provides supportive and medical case management, prevention education, and outreach to an eight county service area. ALFA’s service area consists of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.
South Carolina
ACCESS
5710 N. Okatie Hwy.,Suite B, Ridgeland, SC 29936
843-379-5600
theaccess-network.org.
Established in 1987.
ACCESS focuses on providing assistive services including long-term medical care and treatment, supportive mental health, substance abuse services, housing stabilization and sustainability and advocacy, plus education. The ACCESS Network serves Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties. It has a satellite office in Hampton, S.C.
Affinity Health Care
500 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-909-6363
affinityhealthcenter.org.
Affinity Health Care, formerly known as Catawba Health Care, provides primary care and specialist referrals, nutritional counseling, counseling and mental health, dental care, case management and support, HIV specialty care and HIV/STD testing. It serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties with satellites in Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill and York, S.C.
AID Upstate
13 S. Calhoun St., Greenville, SC 29601
864-250-0607
aidupstate.org.
Founded in 1987.
AID Upstate provides supportive services to people affected by HIV/AIDS in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties of South Carolina. Its medical needs are handled in partnership with New Horizon Family Health Services (Greenville, S.C.) and ANMED Infectious Disease Clinic (Anderson, S.C.).
Careteam
3650 Clay Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
843-646-2203
careteamplus.org.
Established in 1993.
Careteam provides supportive services for individuals living with HIV, including medical care, case management, HIV testing, counseling and education, risk assessment and counseling, screening in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
Lowcountry AIDS Services
3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston, SC 29405
843-747-2273
aids-services.com.
Established in 1990s.
For more than two decades, Lowcountry AIDS Services has been serving those living with HIV/AIDS in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. It provides case management, access to medical care and housing, financial, nutritional and legal assistance along with other supportive services in the Charleston area. LAS also works to prevent this epidemic through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.
PALSS (Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services)
2638 Two Notch Rd., Suite 108, Columbia, SC 29204
803-779-7257
palss.org.
Established in 1985.
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services offers free services to individuals who have been diagnosed with or at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, as well as providing support to its client’s loved ones. It offers HIV testing, among other healthcare needs, along with support groups and adjunct assistance. PALSS maintains a food pantry for its clients.
South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council
1518 Pickens St., Columbia, SC 28201
803-254-6644
schivaidscouncil.org.
Established in 1994.
The South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council works to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS statewide. It provides this through community mobilization, prevention, education and advocacy, while improving the quality of life for those affected by HIV/AIDS.through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.
Regional/Advocacy/Information
AIDS Legal Project at Duke School of Law
law.duke.edu/aidsproject/.
The AIDS Legal Project provides confidential legal representation to low-income HIV-infected clients with legal problems relating to their diagnosis. Legal assistance is provided by law students under the supervision of attorneys.
North Carolina AIDS Action Network
P.O. Box 25044, Raleigh, NC, 27611-5044
919-576-0448
ncaan.org.
The North Carolina AIDS Action Network is a statewide advocacy organization fighting for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, their loved ones and those at risk of acquiring HIV/AIDS in North Carolina.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
HIV/STD Prevention and Care
epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/stds/program.html.
NC Harm Reduction Network
nchrc.org.
The North Carolina Harm Reduction Network is a statewide grassroots advocacy, resource development and coalition building organization that provides direct services for a variety of issues, including drug use, sex work, immigration issues, genders, sexually-transmitted diseases and HIV.
Planned Parenthod
Various locations
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/findCenter.asp.
Planned Parenthood’s various locations across the state provide safer sex education and information and HIV testing.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
HIV/STD Education and Prevention
scdhec.gov/Health/DiseasesandConditions/InfectiousDiseases/HIVandSTDs/.
National
Government AIDS Resources
aids.gov.
Centers for Disease Control
cdc.gov/hiv/.
Health Resources & Services Administration
Ryan White & Global HIV/AIDS Programs
hab.hrsa.gov/.
National Institute of Health
nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/hivaids.html.
