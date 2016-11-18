AIDS service organizations and agencies throughout the Carolinas

Assistance provides a lifeline to increase quality of life for those affected by HIV/AIDS

The Carolinas has a variety of community organizations, resources and services for those living with HIV/AIDS or those seeking to get involved in HIV/AIDS prevention, education and advocacy.

Asheville

Western North Carolina AIDS Project

554 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803

828-252-7489

wncap.org.

Established in 1986.

WNCAP provides case management, prevention and education programs, outreach, HIV testing and other services throughout Western North Carolina. In addition to its main office in Asheville, the group also has offices and a presence in Hendersonville, Shelby and Sylva.

Charlotte

Ballantyne Family Medicine

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215

16147 Lancaster Hwy., Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28277

704-208-4134

ballantynefamilymedicine.com.

Established in 2015.

Ballantyne Family Medicine provides full-service, primary care medical treatment, as well as HIV/AIDS managed care under the direction of Dr. Richard Wynn, J. Wesley Thompson, MHS, PA, AAHIVS, DFAAPA and Kristi Dougan, nurse practitioner. The practice also has an onsite pharmacy operating under the umbrella of Rx Clinic Pharmacy with Oliva Bently, PharmD, CFts, AAHIVP as the director of clinical pharmacy services, provides free/confidential HIV testing, case management and prescribes HIV/AIDS medications. Its offices are open to the community as a part of their collaborative efforts to provide care and access to agencies and services outside their doors.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Center Dr., Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28212

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

Established in 1990 as Regional HIV/AIDS Consortium.

Carolinas CARE Partnership provides free HIV/STD testing and counseling, housing assistance, peer training, case management and other services, prevention and education. Carolinas CARE Partnership also houses the popular D-UP program, a peer education outreach effort among young men of color who have sex with men.

Different Roads Home

2320 N. Davidson St., Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28205

704-237-8793

differentroadshome.org.

Established in 2012.

Different Roads Home is a non-profit organization serving individuals with HIV/AIDS, cancer and children’s chronic illnesses. Services include support and social programs, a food pantry, testing initiatives and more.

House of Mercy

P.O. Box 808 (304 McAuley Cir.), Belmont, NC 28012

704-825-4711 (administration)

704-825-3000 (residence)

thehouseofmercy.org.

Established in 1991.

House of Mercy provides housing and compassionate care for persons living with AIDS. In addition to room and board, House of Mercy coordinates medical care and therapies plus a variety of supplemental services to enhance the physical, emotional and spiritual lives of their residents.

Mecklenburg County Department of Health

249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211

704-336-6500

704-432-TEST (8378)

charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/HealthDepartment/CDControl/HIVSTDSurveillance/Pages/HIVSTD%20Services.aspx.

Provides testing, case management, awareness, education and other services at various locations, events and times throughout the county and year.

The PowerHouse Project

1420 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

704-626-6680

powerhousecharlotte.org.

facebook.com/ThePowerhouseProject/.

Established in 2005 under Quality Home Care Services umbrella.

The Power House Project is a drop-in center and safe space for Black and Latino gay or bisexual men or men who have sex with men. The group offers a computer lab, weekly empowerment programs and workshops, retreats for men over 25 years old, social events, monthly discussion groups for men 18-29 years old and free and confidential HIV testing, which is always available during hours of operation. The PowerHouse Project is a program of Quality Home Care Services.

Quality Home Care Services

3552 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

704-394-8968

qhcsnc.org.

Established in 1992.

Quality Home Care Services provides a variety of services for those living with HIV including case management, HIV/AIDS prevention programs and testing, substance abuse treatment, community-based rehabilitation services for those with mental development disabilities and other services.

RAIN

601 E. 5th Street, Suite 470, Charlotte, NC 28202

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

Established in 1992.

RAIN, founded in 1992, engages the community to transform lives and promote respect and dignity for all people touched by HIV through compassionate care, education and leadership development. Services include CARE Management, Peer2Peer support and outreach, support groups for youth, faith-based training, chaplain services and caring volunteers who provide practical support to persons living with HIV and AIDS. RAIN also provides HIV awareness and prevention education programs to thousands of people each year and is the only HIV non-profit in the Charlotte metropolitan area providing direct client services.

Rosedale Medical

103 Commerce Centre Dr., Suite 103, Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

rosedaleid.com.

Established in 2006.

Rosedale Medical, formerly Rosedale Infectious Diseases, is a full-service HIV/infectious diseases clinic that offers a variety of medical services. Staff, under the direction of Dr. Frederick Cruickshank, work closely with medical case management organizations, engages in clinical trials, among other services. It houses an in-house Walgreen’s Specialty Pharmacy to support the needs of its clients and patients.

Eastern

PiCASO (Pitt County AIDS Service Organization)

1528 S. Evans St., Suite C-2, Greenville, NC 27834

252-830-1660

picaso.org.

Established in 1991.

Starting as a grassroots organization focused on supporting those living with HIV/AIDS, providing buddy programs, nutritional support and healthcare advocacy, the agency changed over the years to a case-management-focused agency working with long-term client support. Currently, the group provides HIV testing, education and advocacy and emergency funding for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Triad

Positive Wellness Alliance

400 E. Center St., Lexington, NC 27292

336-248-4646

1001 Marshall St. SW, #L7,

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336-722-0976

positivewellnessalliance.org.

Established in 1992.

Positive Wellness Alliance is a community-based organization that provides medical case management, financial assistance, life skills management classes, support groups and housing assistance. It serves Davidson, Forsyth, Yadkin, Rowan, Iredell and Davie Counties.

AIDS Care Service

995 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

336-777-0208

aidscareservice.org.

Established in 1991.

AIDS Care Service provides housing, food pantry services, client services, Ryan White HIV case management and a variety of support services for Latino and people of color clients.

Triad Health Project

801 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27406

336-275-1654

620 W. English Rd., High Point, NC 27261

336-884-4116

triadhealthproject.com.

Established in 1986.

Triad Health Project provides case management and other client support services, HIV testing and prevention outreach, medical, social service and legal referrals, food pantry and nutritional resources and education, support groups and education, art and exercise programs.

Triangle

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina

1637 Old Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604

919-834-2437

aas-c.org.

Established in 1999.

Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina provides case management, HIV/STD testing and counseling, emergency assistance for rent and utilities, transportation assistance, housing information and referrals, mental health, substance abuse or support group resources, referrals and programs.

CAARE (Case Management of AIDS and Addiction Through Resources and Education)

214 Broadway St., Durham, NC, 27701

919-683-5300

caare-inc.org.

Established in 1995.

CAARE is a grassroots non-profit organization that promotes a holistic and community approach to health. CAARE provides a wide variety of services that help treat not only the medical roots of chronic diseases, but also the social and human factors that contribute to these health deficits. CAARE seeks to address disparities in health care access, and over the past 17 years has created a community devoted to helping people make all parts of their lives healthier.

Coastal

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401

910-662-9300

nhrmc.org/services/hiv-aids.

Estab lished in 1967.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center provides comprehensive care for patients of all ages and throughout each stage of HIV, from acute HIV to latency to AIDS. Satellite clinics are in Whiteville, N.C., Jacksonville, N.C. and Burgaw, N.C.

Western

ALFA

1120 Fairgrove Church Rd. S.E., Suite 28, Hickory, NC 28602

828-322-1447

alfainfo.org.

Established in 1987.

ALFA, formerly known as AIDS Leadership Foothills Area-Alliance, has provided supportive services to those infected and/or affected by HIV/AIDS since 1987. ALFA currently provides supportive and medical case management, prevention education, and outreach to an eight county service area. ALFA’s service area consists of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

South Carolina

ACCESS

5710 N. Okatie Hwy.,Suite B, Ridgeland, SC 29936

843-379-5600

theaccess-network.org.

Established in 1987.

ACCESS focuses on providing assistive services including long-term medical care and treatment, supportive mental health, substance abuse services, housing stabilization and sustainability and advocacy, plus education. The ACCESS Network serves Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties. It has a satellite office in Hampton, S.C.

Affinity Health Care

500 Lakeshore Pky., Rock Hill, SC 29730

803-909-6363

affinityhealthcenter.org.

Affinity Health Care, formerly known as Catawba Health Care, provides primary care and specialist referrals, nutritional counseling, counseling and mental health, dental care, case management and support, HIV specialty care and HIV/STD testing. It serves York, Chester and Lancaster Counties with satellites in Rock Hill, Clover, Fort Mill and York, S.C.

AID Upstate

13 S. Calhoun St., Greenville, SC 29601

864-250-0607

aidupstate.org.

Founded in 1987.

AID Upstate provides supportive services to people affected by HIV/AIDS in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties of South Carolina. Its medical needs are handled in partnership with New Horizon Family Health Services (Greenville, S.C.) and ANMED Infectious Disease Clinic (Anderson, S.C.).

Careteam

3650 Clay Pond Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

843-646-2203

careteamplus.org.

Established in 1993.

Careteam provides supportive services for individuals living with HIV, including medical care, case management, HIV testing, counseling and education, risk assessment and counseling, screening in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Lowcountry AIDS Services

3547 Meeting Street Rd., Charleston, SC 29405

843-747-2273

aids-services.com.

Established in 1990s.

For more than two decades, Lowcountry AIDS Services has been serving those living with HIV/AIDS in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. It provides case management, access to medical care and housing, financial, nutritional and legal assistance along with other supportive services in the Charleston area. LAS also works to prevent this epidemic through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.

PALSS (Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services)

2638 Two Notch Rd., Suite 108, Columbia, SC 29204

803-779-7257

palss.org.

Established in 1985.

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services offers free services to individuals who have been diagnosed with or at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, as well as providing support to its client’s loved ones. It offers HIV testing, among other healthcare needs, along with support groups and adjunct assistance. PALSS maintains a food pantry for its clients.

South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council

1518 Pickens St., Columbia, SC 28201

803-254-6644

schivaidscouncil.org.

Established in 1994.

The South Carolina HIV/AIDS Council works to reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS statewide. It provides this through community mobilization, prevention, education and advocacy, while improving the quality of life for those affected by HIV/AIDS.through education, media campaigns, community outreach and free, daily HIV/STD testing.

Regional/Advocacy/Information

AIDS Legal Project at Duke School of Law

law.duke.edu/aidsproject/.

The AIDS Legal Project provides confidential legal representation to low-income HIV-infected clients with legal problems relating to their diagnosis. Legal assistance is provided by law students under the supervision of attorneys.

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

P.O. Box 25044, Raleigh, NC, 27611-5044

919-576-0448

ncaan.org.

The North Carolina AIDS Action Network is a statewide advocacy organization fighting for the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS, their loved ones and those at risk of acquiring HIV/AIDS in North Carolina.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

HIV/STD Prevention and Care

epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/stds/program.html.

NC Harm Reduction Network

nchrc.org.

The North Carolina Harm Reduction Network is a statewide grassroots advocacy, resource development and coalition building organization that provides direct services for a variety of issues, including drug use, sex work, immigration issues, genders, sexually-transmitted diseases and HIV.

Planned Parenthod

Various locations

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/findCenter.asp.

Planned Parenthood’s various locations across the state provide safer sex education and information and HIV testing.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

HIV/STD Education and Prevention

scdhec.gov/Health/DiseasesandConditions/InfectiousDiseases/HIVandSTDs/.

National

Government AIDS Resources

aids.gov.

Centers for Disease Control

cdc.gov/hiv/.

Health Resources & Services Administration

Ryan White & Global HIV/AIDS Programs

hab.hrsa.gov/.

National Institute of Health

nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/hivaids.html.

