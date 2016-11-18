Charlotte: Interfaith service, youth trans celebration, new org prez, PFLAG members, WAD luncheon, home tour

Carolinas News Notes

Interfaith service planned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MeckMin’s 41st Annual Citywide Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held on Nov. 22, 7 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd.

The service, which begins at 6:45 p.m. with a musical prelude, welcomes people of “all faiths and backgrounds…as we come together in a spirit of understanding to celebrate diversity and pray for unity.”

Speakers will include James Ford (North Carolina Teacher of the Year, 2014-15), Toussaint Romain (Mecklenburg County public defender and a voice for peaceful protest during the September demonstrations) and Rose Hamid (Muslim mother who has long advocated for reconciliation).

The service will feature interfaith adult and children’s choirs plus an interfaith orchestra and congregational readings led by teens. This year’s theme is inspired by the familiar anthem that closes each gathering: “Let there be peace on earth/and let it begin with me.”

Faith leaders are encouraged to attend the service to make a statement of unity in support of peace building and to be part of the processional, wearing garments traditional to one’s affiliation. Participants will gather in the fellowship hall at 6:30 p.m. for a group photograph. Email dfoust@sjcharlotte.org for more information.

Registration for the interfaith adult choir, children’s choir or instrumental ensemble is available online. Join other musicians from other faiths and all corners of the city to create meaningful worship for the community. Singers and instrumentalists of all ages, abilities and faith backgrounds are encouraged to participate. Consider bringing an optional cash donation of $5 to help cover the cost of music to rehearsals. The adult choir and ensemble will practice on Nov. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and will reconvene the next day at the same time. The children’s choir will rehearse on Nov. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. Location is Providence Baptist Church. Email Temple Beth El’s Cantor Mary Rebecca Thomas at cantormary@templebethel.org to learn more.

In partnership with Crisis Assistance Ministry and Loaves & Fishes, canned goods will be collected.

A reception will follow the service.

info/registration: meckmin.org/thanksgiving-interfaith-service/.

Youth host trans week celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center, 2320 N. Davidson St., will continue to observe Transgender Remembrance Week with a clothing exchange and free market for LGBT youth on Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m.

The exchange will help transgender youth build a wardrobe without the fear of asking their parents to purchase items for them. The initiative began on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 15, a community Transgender 101 workshop was held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1900 The Plaza, with Youth Outreach Worker Park Smith serving as presenter. Attendees learned transgender-inclusive language and received a primer on gender and pronoun usage. They also received information on social issues that affect transgender individuals in today’s world. The session ended with an open question and answer period. The workshop was open to community members and service providers.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Trans group names new prez

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Transcend Charlotte has announced the selection of a new board of directors president, Cole Monroe, to lead its efforts.

Monroe was voted in at the organization’s Oct. 30 meeting.

Most recently serving as Transcend’s support group facilitator and board member, Monroe has assisted founders Trey Greene and Che Busiak with events and led meetings.

“Cole is passionate about our vision, of where we are going with the organization,” Greene shared. Busiak will remain on the board, but is stepping down as an officer.

A New York native, Monroe studied music business at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. Monroe identifies as transmasculine, using both he and she pronouns, and “queer lover of females,” as Monroe’s sexual orientation. He/She has a long history of passionately wanting to help others dating back to age 11 when he/she approached a local animal shelter to fill out a volunteer application. Monroe now owns a small record label and music publishing company, where a percentage of profits from album sales are donated to small non-profit organizations. When not working or playing music, Monroe spends time hiking, cooking, and driving with the radio “turned up.”

info: transcendcharlotte.org.

PFLAG seeks members

CONCORD/KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Concord/Kannapolis has issued a call for new members for their organization.

Dues for those renewing members, as well as new ones, are due by Dec.13. Cost is $35/individual and $50/couple or family. Checks made payable to CKPFLAG and cash are accepted for payment.

Email President Joan Gale at ckpflag@gmail.com to learn more.

info: bit.ly/1pCFVBq.

WAD luncheon upcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RAIN has announced that its World AIDS Day luncheon will be held on Dec. 1, 12 p.m., at the Charlotte Marriott City Center, 100 W. Trade St.

The annual event is held to bring awareness to the impact of HIV/AIDS. Currently, Mecklenburg County and several surrounding areas are “severely and disproportionately affected by the disease as defined by the federal government.”

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking, with the luncheon and awards following.

But not all is dire. There have been victories won in the fight against HIV/AIDS, such as individuals living longer, healthier lives. Those and others are celebrated during the luncheon.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance. Visit RAIN’s website to secure a seat.

info: carolinarain.org.

Home tour dates set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 39th The Friends of Fourth Ward Holiday Home Tour will be celebrated in the Uptown district from Dec. 2-3, 5-9 p.m., and Dec. 5, 1-5 p.m.

The three-day event showcases elegant Victorians, urban condominiums, cultural institutions and historic places for which Fourth Ward is famous — all fully decorated for the holiday season. The public may view these private residences and historic locations through a walkable, self-guided tour. Eight homes, some of which are owned by LGBTQ individuals or couples, will be available where tour participants can enjoy free food, beer and craft cocktail samples (while they last), plus special holiday surprises at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation.

On Sunday only, guests may also tour the historic McNinch House restaurant and Victorian home, including additional, never-before-seen rooms in the renovated private residence upstairs. Throughout the weekend, choirs and hand bell ensembles will perform seasonal music on the porches of neighborhood homes and tour-goers will enjoy free horse and carriage rides throughout the neighborhood, along with complimentary appetizers at participating center city restaurants.

All tour stops are within walking distance of one another. Limited free on-street parking is available throughout the neighborhood.

At press time, vendors providing complimentary refreshments and tastings within homes, at official stops along the tour route, or at their restaurants include: Rock Bottom Brewery, Muddy River Distillery, The Asbury, Sea Level NC, Potts Chocolate, Doc Porter’s Distillery, Good Eats & Meets, and Allen Tate Realtors. Additional hospitality partners will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are $30 and are good for the three-day event and are available online or at Alexander Michael’s, 401 W. 9th St., and Park Road Books, 4139 Park Rd. During tour hours, ticket-holders must redeem their tickets for tour guidebooks at the tour ticket booth at the corner of 9th & N. Poplar Sts. in Fourth Ward. The ticket booth will be the only location for ticket purchases during the tour weekend.

info: fofw.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

