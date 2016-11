Eastern: Trans homecoming queen crowned

Carolinas News Notes

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — LGBTQ Nation has reported that senior Selena Milian was crowned homecoming queen at Overhills High School during late October.

Milian, a Native American, won the popular vote. The news source said that she might be the first transgender homecoming queen in the state known for its anti-transgender HB2. She has spent time since coming out in the 9th grade educating her school community. In her freshman year, she was not allowed to wear girls’ clothes and had to stand strong every day. Her “social butterfly” modality gave her the confidence to engage in activities such as acting and modeling.

info: lgbtqnation.com.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.