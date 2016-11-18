Western: New youth center, ASO gala, media anniversary

Carolinas News Notes

Youth get new home

HICKORY, N.C.— OUTright Youth Center has obtained new space at 748 4th St. SW.

Centrally located to interstates and highways, the center’s new home will make it easier for Catawba Valley youth to attend meetings and events there.

“With our own space, we are even more committed to removing barriers, building bridges, educating and cultivating awareness in the community and creating a safe and non-judgmental space for LGBTQ young people and their allies,” the organization shared.

The center is undergoing remodeling and will furnish the space to empower youth so they can feel safe and accepted.

In other news, the center was featured in the North Carolina Community Foundation’s 2106 annual report, saying “…one nonprofit meeting a vital need in our state stands out as our unsung hero.”

To that end, the youth organization recently hosted The One Voice Project Anti-Bullying Tour at schools throughout the area, reaching over 4,500 students, educators and community leaders.

Additionally, OUTright Youth, along with Mitchell Gold of Faith in America, and Robert Hoffman, managing partner of Piedmont Counseling and Development Group are working to ensure mental health providers are following the code of ethics to which they are obligated when working with LGBTQ youth.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

ASO hosts winter gala

HICKORY, N.C. — ALFA will hold its 19th Winter Gala on Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Cafe Rule & Wine, 242 11th Ave. NE.

The event features a pre-dinner cash bar cocktails, holiday music and a four-course dinner prepared by executive chef David Robbins and chef Rick Doherr. Guests will receive a special gift from Robert Abbey Lighting.

During the festivities, the Mitchell Gold+ Bob Williams Legacy Award will be presented to Dr. Wheaton J. Williams and Terry Dettling. Williams is an infectious disease specialist with Catawba Valley Infectious Disease Consultants. Dettling is a medical science liaison at Romark Laboratories, L.C.

Tickets are $100 and are available online or by check via snailmail to ALFA, 1120 Fairgrove Church Rd., Suite 28, Hickory, NC 28602.

info: alfainfo.org.

Media source has anniversary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Gay Asheville NC has announced its fourth anniversary as Western North Carolina’s online connection resource for the LGBTQ community.

To mark the milestone, it has begun giving away sponsored prizes to a number of events, services and more. Visitors can enter to win: one month membership to Beer City Crossfit, dinner for two at Mellow Mushroom, VIP tickets to Cantaria Holiday Favorites concert, fees for the Asheville Friends cruise to Mexico, pet food by Fromm or Green Earth from Canine Shear Heaven, movie tickets, T-shirts and more.

info: gayashevillenc.com.

