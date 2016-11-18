South Carolina: Org name change, WAD observance

Carolinas News Notes

Org changes name

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Takeover Grand Strand announced a name change to its organization in order to encompass all of the work and initiatives that have become part of its operation.

Co-founders Terry Livingston and Steve Gamble shared the reasoning to this shift. “The focus of our group has changed from a primarily social group to an organization that has many layers, including but not limited to social, business promotion and LGBT advocacy. Our previous name carried an air of negativity for some and we spent a good deal of time explaining that our name wasn’t meant to be negative, so rather than it continue to be a dividing factor, we have changed our name to reflect the true makeup of our group — Grand Strand PRIDE. Our tagline for PRIDE is “People Respecting Inclusion, Diversity, and Equality.”

To usher in the name change, nearly 100 individuals attended a happy hour on Nov. 4 where rainbow cake and other refreshments were served.

On Nov. 8, the organization held a lunch and learn which covered the topic of facts company leaders need to know regarding transgender issues.

Grand Strand Pride will hold its holiday dinner party on Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront at Surfside Beach, 1601 N. Ocean Blvd., in Surfside Beach, S.C. Advance reservations tickets are $30 which are required and are available online. Seating is limited, therefore only the first 100 to reserve a seat will be able to attend.

More information and upcoming events are available online.

info: grandstrandpride.com.

Port city hosts WAD observance

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston Area World AIDS Day committee — composed of volunteers from Lowcountry AIDS Services and the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and other local organizations — is planning several community events to encourage HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, education and overall awareness.

The public is invited to the Charleston Area World AIDS Day Community Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., at the Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St. A short reception, including refreshments and musical performances, will immediately follow the event.

Other events include HIV/AIDS testing at various sites, a film screening, presentations, art exhibits and more.

info: bit.ly/2ewnPQ3. aids-services.com. rsfh.com/ryan-white-program.

