Life, Positively 2016

World AIDS Day 2016 Special Section
Published: November 18, 2016 in A&E / Life&Style, Cover Stories, Featured Stories
Updated: November 17, 2016 at 9:05 pm
qnotes is pleased to partner with Ballantyne Family Medicine, RAIN, Rosedale Medical, Different Roads Home, North Carolina AIDS Action Network and PowerHouse Project in presenting this special section, “Life, Positively”, in recognition of World AIDS Day.

frontpage_medLiving Healthy with our annual life, positively issue

Six from Charlotte make top 100 list

Is AIDS Still Sexy?

Living a long, healthy life as an HIV+ person has never been more possible than now

24 effects of HIV on the body

‘Patient Zero’ found innocent

The American advent of HIV/AIDS

Knowing one’s status now made easier

AIDS service organizations and agencies throughout the Carolinas

Our People: Q&A with Dale Pierce

