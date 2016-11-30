Cooper, leading McCrory by over 10,000 votes, says “Game Over”

If Cooper can maintain this lead McCrory will not be able to ask for a recount

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Pat McCrory is trailing Attorney General Roy Cooper in the gubernatorial race by over 10,000 votes, the threshold for a recount, according to the State Board of Elections website. This is the first time Cooper’s lead has grown to that benchmark, and nearly all of the counties are finished with their counting.

McCory has been battling for his political life, demanding recounts and claiming voter fraud in a tight race.

McCrory officially filed for a recount to avoid missing a deadline, but if Cooper can maintain this lead there will be no recount. ABC 11 reports that there are four counties still out.

Cooper has posted a victory message to Facebook.

The State Board of Elections is scheduled to hear the appeal of a Republican attorney requesting that more than 90,000 Durham County votes be recounted by hand because of alleged irregularities. The Durham board has already dismissed his request, citing that there is no evidence the ballots were tallied incorrectly.

The election largely became a referendum on HB2, the anti-LGBTQ law McCrory signed, which cost the state millions of dollars in lost revenue and thousands of jobs. Cooper opposed the bill.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.