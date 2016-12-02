Triangle: Center selected, symphony grant

Carolinas News Notes

Raleigh center named among 2016’s top-rated LGBTQ charities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — GreatNonprofits has named the 2016 Top-Rated Charities for LGBTQ Issues. These charities have been selected for earning the highest ratings for helping those in need.

GreatNonprofits rates the charities in 47 different categories and the top ratings are determined by people who deal directly with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid. GreatNonprofits is the leading website for people to find, review and share information about nonprofits, including personal stories about the charity’s work.

This year’s Top-Rated LGBTQ Charities are: Free2Luv, Seattle; Seacoast Outright, Portsmouth, N.H.; LGBT Center of Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C.; CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Equality Florida, Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla.

Symphony receives grant

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Symphony (NCS) has announced that Duke Energy granted $175,000 for their 2016/17 season, helping make it possible for NCS to provide music education to students across the state. “For decades, the North Carolina Symphony has demonstrated a strong commitment to making music education widely accessible throughout our state,” said Mike Hughes, Duke Energy’s Vice President of Community Relations. “We’re proud to partner with the Symphony to bring the joy of music directly to students, especially in rural and under-resourced communities.”

The check was presented at an Education Concert where more than 1,700 4th and 5th graders from Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, and Durham counties were in attendance. It was just one of many curriculum-based music education activities that the Symphony offers for students and schools throughout the school year.

Don Davis, Chair of the North Carolina Symphony Society, Inc., accepted the check on behalf of NCS. “Like many of the students in the audience, I had my first experience listening to classical music thanks to the North Carolina Symphony, when it performed at my school in Fayetteville. It is still a cherished memory,” Davis said.

