Kevin Siers cartoon on McCrory’s concession and obsession
Gov. McCrory conceded on Monday after requesting a recount which failed to sway the election in his favorPublished: December 5, 2016 in A&E / Life&Style
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
by Kevin Siers
Originally published by The Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2016
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.
Comments