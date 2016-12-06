loading...
Kevin Siers cartoon on McCrory’s concession and obsession

Gov. McCrory conceded on Monday after requesting a recount which failed to sway the election in his favor
Published: December 5, 2016 in A&E / Life&Style
McCrory concedes

by Kevin Siers

Originally published by The Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2016

