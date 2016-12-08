McCrory meets with Donald Trump as LGBTQ rights advocates celebrate his defeat

McCrory may be exiting the local scene only to land on the national stage

Pictured Above: Pat McCrory at Trump Tower for a meeting with the president-elect on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Gov. Pat McCrory conceded to Democratic challenger Roy Cooper on Monday, after dragging the process out with claims of voter fraud and requests for recounts.

On Wednesday, he arrived in New York City to meet with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. The meeting was announced on Tuesday, with little information given at the time.

The Trump transition team told reporters the president-elect was impressed by McCrory’s record on education and regulatory reforms.

“There is a very good rapport between the president-elect and Governor McCrory,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller told reporters. “Governor McCrory is someone who the president-elect had the chance to get to know pretty well on the campaign trail this year.”

The pair also met up on Tuesday night when Trump made a stop in Fayetteville, as his “Thank You” tour swung through North Carolina.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Human Rights Campaign and Equality NC are touting their joint efforts with the project TurnOut NC, and all the volunteers and activists who worked with them and made the election largely a referendum on House Bill 2.

They also admit to a difficult battle ahead on the national stage, as Trump has picked a number of anti-LGBTQ cabinet members, such as Sen. Jeff Sessions, David Clarke, James Mattis and KT McFarland.

Time will tell if McCrory joins their ranks.

Watch a Facebook live video the group conducted on Tuesday below.

Watch a press conference HRC and Equality NC held on Wednesday in Charlotte below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.