QPoll: Do you support Mayor Roberts in her reelection bid?

Roberts announced her intentions to run for reelection earlier this month

Pictured Above: Mayor Jennifer Roberts said in an e-mail Thursday that she’s running for reelection. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts has announced that she will run for reelection.

Roberts stood firm against the North Carolina General Assembly pressuring Charlotte to rescind its nondiscrimination ordinance in order to strike a deal on House Bill 2.

While this drew her applause from the LGBTQ community it has also resulted in criticism from some camps. So too has the city’s handling of the Keith Lamont Scott police shooting and subsequent protests. She has admitted the city should have been more transparent.

