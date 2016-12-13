Gov. McCrory “definitely” on course to land Trump cabinet position, source says

McCrory met with Donald Trump last week

Pictured Above: Donald Trump and Pat McCrory campaigning together in Wilmington, N.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Pat McCrory is “definitely” going to find a spot in the Donald Trump administration, a source close to the transition team said Tuesday.

The source spoke anonymously, as they are not authorized to speak for the transition team.

“They’re definitely going to take care of him,” he said, The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCrory met with the president-elect at Trump Tower on Wednesday, just two days after conceding the North Carolina governor’s race to Roy Cooper. McCrory has not answered media requests for comment on the meeting.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.