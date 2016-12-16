Charlotte: Gala date, MLK Jr. parade, TOY grant

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Gala has been set for Feb. 4.

Gala tickets on sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Gala, “Going Beyond: Equality Forward Together,” will be held on Feb. 4 at Le Meridian Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell St, which will serve as the host hotel.

This year’s event focuses on hard-won battles, while reflecting on the outcome of the recent presidential election. “This year we have fought hard for equality in North Carolina and across the country. While we will celebrate the election of many pro-equality candidates in our state, other election results show that now, more than ever, we must join forces to move equality forward together,” organizers stated. “The Gala will also serve as a tool to further mobilize our members and communities in the Carolina’s to fight for equality,” they added.

Attendees will be able to bid on silent auction items during the reception at 5 p.m. The dinner and awards will follow.

Awards will be presented during the evening for Person of the Year and Organization of the Year.

Table captains are being sought. Gather friends and associates to champion the cause. While purchasing tickets, sign up or email Lee Robertson and Sharman West at tablecaptains@hrccarolina.org for more information.

For those who wish to become sponsors of the event, like those who stood up to hate and called for the repeal of HB2, email sponsor@hrccarolina.org.

And, showcase your products or services through the silent auction. Send an email to silentauction@hrccarolina.org for more information.

Lastly, advertise your LGBTQ-friendly business, church or social group in the Gala program book. Or announce upcoming nuptials, engagements and send congratulatory messages. Email ad@hrccarolina.org for ad sales information.

Tickets are $195/early bird through Jan. 7. Students, active duty military and seniors with valid ID can make a purchase at $125.

Carolina Federal Club member tickets are $125 and premium are $300. Major Carolinas donors receive tickets as part of their package.

info: hrccarolina.org.

MLK JR parade set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee has opened registration for the 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. Registration forms can be found online.

The parade will be held in Uptown Charlotte on Jan. 14, 2017. The event is the largest of its kind to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Southeast. More than 100 community organizations, including marching bands, step teams and drill teams, are expected to participate.

More information on the registration process and fees is available online.

info: charlottenc.gov/MLK.

TOY nets grant

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Time Out Youth Center, 2320 N. Davidson St., has received a grant for $25,000 from CenterLink and The Johnson Family Foundation to increase the variety and quality of mental health services they provide.

“CenterLink is excited to continue our work with The Johnson Family Foundation through this innovative program. We look forward to working with each center as they become model programs in the delivery of mental health services,” said CEO Terry Stone.

The grants were awarded to support specific capacity building projects of existing mental health programs. The program has awarded a total of $1.35 million to 22 LGBT centers since its inception in 2011.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CenterLink to help build the capacity of centers to deliver much needed services to LGBT communities,” said Andrew Lane, Johnson Family Foundation executive director.

info: lgbtcenters.org. jffnd.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.