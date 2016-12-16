Western: Asheville tops, holiday music

Carolinas News Notes

Mountain town is tops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Associated Press has reported that travel guidebook publisher Lonely Planet has chosen Asheville as its “top U.S. destination for 2017,” despite HB2 which led to boycotts of the state by companies, entertainers and others.

The guide gave the town the top spot because it “‘has always been an open, welcoming place, and continues to be after the legislation,’ Lonely Planet magazine managing editor Rebecca Warren said.” Lonely Planet shared that they do not condone the “political exclusion of others,” but Asheville “thrives on diversity and tolerance.”

The mountain town has a plethora of options for enjoyment, like the Blue Ridge Mountains, artsy neighborhoods, laid back lifestyle, water sports and more. Over the years, it has become a trendy place to live as well, as noted by one lesbian organization sporting over 1,000 members in the recent past.

Equality North Carolina Executive Director and state General Assembly member Christopher Sgro told the AP that Asheville residents and leaders “are welcoming and try to create a progressive community, so I understand why Lonely Planet would want others to enjoy the city.”

info: lonelyplanet.com.

Swing into the holidays

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— A holiday swing show will be held on Dec. 30, 7 p.m., at Tressa’s Downtown Jazz and Blues, 28 Broadway St.

The Asheville Lesbian Social Club is gathering its members to attend the musical evening which features Company Swing with veterans Anne Coombs, Gail Wilson, Robin Borthwick and Cary Fridley.

Attendees can enjoy the best of swing, jazz and Latin with a pinch of Cajun thrown in.

Cover charge is $3 at the door.

To join the social club for the swing show, become a member by visiting their MeetUp page.

info: meetup.com/Asheville-Social-Club.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.