Regional: Conductor contributes fee to ENC

Carolinas News Notes

LONDON, UK — Conductor Joshua Weilerstein performed with the North Carolina Symphony in October and has now chosen to gift his fee to Equality North Carolina. His decision was made on his own and not influenced by anyone.

He did this to honor “one of the most effective LGBT rights organizations in North Carolina,” he said in a letter published on Slipped Disc. He shared that he was “appalled” by the North Carolina General Assembly’s passage of HB2. And, he wanted to make a statement regarding LGBT equality, be it in North Carolina or across the U.S.

“To perform with a symphonic orchestra requires a profound sense of inclusion in order to listen, respond, and communicate together. If one person in that musical community is left out, the whole ensemble can crumble. The stakes are of course much higher for the LGBT community, and their fight for inclusion and acceptance continues to this day. In the aftermath of the electoral season, I believe it is even more important to reaffirm our support for all minority communities,” he added.

info: slippedisc.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.