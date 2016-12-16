U.S./World: Christian group hires new operations director

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: Constantino Khalaf is the Gay Christian Network’s new director of operations. He will be visible for the Stories Inspire convention in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Constantino Khalaf has been hired as the Gay Christian Network’s (GCN) new director of operations.

Khalaf will oversee internal operations, staff, volunteers and key programs. His addition will allow the organization’s founder, Justin Lee, the opportunity to focus on specific projects and initiatives such as direct conversations with influential Christian leaders, training allies to make the maximum impact on their communities and more.

A previous Brian Eckstein Faithful Service Award recipient, Khalaf is also the co-author of the “Modern Kinship” blog.

In other news, the organization has launched its new online community which is comprised of four key elements: supporting the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ Christian community; creating spaces for those who can’t be public about their identities; harnessing the power of volunteers; and connecting people around the world for the purpose of advocacy.

GCN has also been making an impact in Australia and New Zealand where Lee has been visiting. He was a speaker at the LGBT Christian Awaken Conference and traveled to meet with local leaders and to share his message with church members. Prior to his departure, he was able to meet with a group of pastors who were working to make their churches more welcoming. It has now resulted in the formation of a regular group.

The organization has also been working behind the scenes with InterVarsity to help it change its anti-LGBTQ policies. InterVarsity made the decision to adopt a new theological position paper with anti-LGBT language and to fire all staff who do not agree with the stance.

In contrast, GCN has been asked to provide resources to another large Christian organization so it can better serve the LGBTQ community.

GCN will hold its annual conference on Jan. 5-8, 2017 in Pittsburg, Penn. The theme for this year’s event is “Stories Inspire.” Registration is still open. Visit gcnconf.com to learn more.

The organization began in North Carolina and was headquartered in Raleigh, N.C.

info: gaychristian.net.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.