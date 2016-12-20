Our 10 most popular posts from 2016
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2016, a memorable year many would rather forget, we reflect on some of the bigger stories. We hope you all remember this past year as fondly as possible and that 2017 brings you prosperity and joy.
And now, here are the top ten articles qnotes published this year based on online views:
- Lawmakers take half a million dollars from disaster relief to put towards defending HB2, upon McCrory’s request
- Gun rights amendment appears on NC House calendar one day after mass shooting in Orlando nightclub
- Gov. McCrory heckles only openly gay member of the NCGA over loss of NBA All-Star Game
- Rock outside Matthews high school painted with anti-gay, pro-Trump message
- Rev. Franklin Graham calls gay Christians “the enemy” who want to “devour this nation”
- Book me: 10 tips to get a drag booking
- Married lesbian couple in Charlotte claims discrimination by infertility clinic
- New Charlotte mural honors drag queen Brandy Alexander
- Watch Rev. Barber’s speech at the 2016 DNC
- NC GOP spokewoman thinks jokes comparing trans people to animals are hilarious
