Our 10 most popular posts from 2016

A look back at what drew the most eyes this year

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2016, a memorable year many would rather forget, we reflect on some of the bigger stories. We hope you all remember this past year as fondly as possible and that 2017 brings you prosperity and joy.

And now, here are the top ten articles qnotes published this year based on online views:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.