New Year’s Eve in LGBTQ Charlotte

Ring in 2017

Trying to decide where to spend New Year’s Eve? LGBTQ clubs and bars in Charlotte are hosting celebrations welcoming of all.

Have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve!

The Bar at 316

316 Rensselaer Ave.

bar316.com

Hosted by Buff Faye, with special guests Valarie Rockwell and Eureka O’Hara. Showtime is at 10:30 p.m., with a champagne countdown to midnight.

Chasers

3217 The Plaza

chaserscharlotte.club

Chasers New Year’s Eve party will feature music by DJ Maestro, with go-go dancers providing added entertainment. $10 cover at the door, includes a champagne toast and party favors.

L4 Lounge

2906 Central Ave.

l4lounge.com

L4 Lounge and Base Industry Records present “2017 Meltdown.” Entertainment provided by Rex Dasteppa, Freq Boutique, Mac, All the Pretty Flowers, Rob Reeves and Tamalea. $25 cover charge, includes champagne toast, giveaways and hor d’oeuvres.

The Nickel Bar

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd

facebook.com/The-Nickel-Bar-605506552902168/



Help The Nickel Bar owner Milton celebrate his 50th birthday. $15 before 11 and $20 after, with a midnight toast and a buffet.

The Scorpio

2301 Freedom Dr.

thescorpio.com

The Scorpio brings in the new year with a dance party, champagne toast and party favors.

Sidelines & Argon

4544 South Blvd. Suites C & H

thesidelinesbar.com

LGBTQ sports bar Sidelines and their new neighbor Argon, a video bar, join forces for one big party.

