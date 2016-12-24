New Year’s Eve in LGBTQ Charlotte
Trying to decide where to spend New Year’s Eve? LGBTQ clubs and bars in Charlotte are hosting celebrations welcoming of all.
Have a safe and happy New Year’s Eve!
The Bar at 316
316 Rensselaer Ave.
bar316.com
Hosted by Buff Faye, with special guests Valarie Rockwell and Eureka O’Hara. Showtime is at 10:30 p.m., with a champagne countdown to midnight.
Chasers
3217 The Plaza
chaserscharlotte.club
Chasers New Year’s Eve party will feature music by DJ Maestro, with go-go dancers providing added entertainment. $10 cover at the door, includes a champagne toast and party favors.
L4 Lounge
2906 Central Ave.
l4lounge.com
L4 Lounge and Base Industry Records present “2017 Meltdown.” Entertainment provided by Rex Dasteppa, Freq Boutique, Mac, All the Pretty Flowers, Rob Reeves and Tamalea. $25 cover charge, includes champagne toast, giveaways and hor d’oeuvres.
The Nickel Bar
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd
facebook.com/The-Nickel-Bar-605506552902168/
Help The Nickel Bar owner Milton celebrate his 50th birthday. $15 before 11 and $20 after, with a midnight toast and a buffet.
The Scorpio
2301 Freedom Dr.
thescorpio.com
The Scorpio brings in the new year with a dance party, champagne toast and party favors.
Sidelines & Argon
4544 South Blvd. Suites C & H
thesidelinesbar.com
LGBTQ sports bar Sidelines and their new neighbor Argon, a video bar, join forces for one big party.
