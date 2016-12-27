Cartoonist Kevin Siers takes aim at Roberts and Cooper after HB2 repeal failure

Siers also predicted this would happen

Governor-elect Roy Cooper and The Charlotte City Council, including Mayor Jennifer Roberts, were confident that a repeal of the Charlotte LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance would result in the North Carolina General Assembly repealing House Bill 2. After all, they promised.

The NCGA, fresh off a special session where they stripped power from Cooper, once again showed they were not to be trusted. They adjourned for the year without repealing HB2.

Kevin Siers casts Roberts and Cooper as suckers in his latest cartoon.

Siers previously drew a cartoon warning that an HB2 compromise was a bad idea because the NCGA cannot be trusted. If only they had listened.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.