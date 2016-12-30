‘Billions’ casts non-binary gender identified actor

Asia Kate Dillon becomes an ‘Axe’ staffer

Pictured Above: Showtime’s ‘Billions’ will return on Feb. 19 and will feature a non-binary gender identified character, played by Asia Kate Dillon and pictured on the right with series lead Damian Lewis who plays Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod. Photo Credit: Showtime series still

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Performer, writer and director Asia Kate Dillon has won the role of Taylor on Showtime’s “Billions” which airs its season two premier on Feb. 19.

In securing the spot they (Dillon’s preferred pronoun) becomes one of the first non-binary gender identified actors to be cast on a mainstream TV series.

Not only that, but Taylor is one of the first non-binary gender roles to ever be broadcast, Jesse Parker Stowell of Parker/Phoenix Public Relations said. Stowell added, “Their sexuality is yet to be revealed on the show, but Asia definitely brought elements of their experience into the role.” In order to secure the role, Dillon went through a rigorous casting process and best depicted what the producers were looking for in the Taylor character. Taylor’s identification will be a defining element of the character but the role is multi-faceted.”

Born and raised in Ithaca, N.Y., Dillon studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City, graduating from the Studio Program. They then returned to Ithaca to complete the Meisner training program at The Actor’s Workshop of Ithaca. Dillon began during their junior year of high school at age 16, the youngest student ever admitted to the class. As an active alumni, Dillon not only acted with the theater company, but also served as a teaching assistant and stage manager.

Dillon can be also be seen on “Orange Is the New Black” as Brandy Epps and has appeared in “Masters of None.”

