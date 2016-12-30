Triad: Foundation launches campaign

Carolinas News Notes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation launched its first-ever “100 Strong” campaign which will help build a “Greater Greensboro with a thriving LGBTQ community that elevates all” and a vision of advancing equality and inclusion for LGBTQ communities through unity.

“We are an organization that stands on the belief that all people are created equal and should share the same protections and benefits. We are looking for 100 like-minded individuals to join our campaign,” the organization shared.

The foundation worked to recruit 100 individuals to commit to contributing $1,000 each during the month of December. qnotes readers can learn more about the results in an upcoming issue.

info: ggfnc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.