Western: Youth org expansion, seniors community

Center lays out wish list

HICKORY, N.C. — The OUTright Center, 748 4th St. SW, opened its doors in October and is continuing to expand operations and provide improved services to LGBTQ youth in the community.

As part of the process to upfit the space, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has offered to furnish and decorate the main room. The selected place will be the hub of youth group meetings, transgender youth peer support, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays chapter, adult LGBTQ group meetings, community gatherings and more.

However, even with the contributions of furnishing manufacturer, other items are needed to outfit the center.

Plans are on to add a kitchen (with Greathouses donating kitchen appliances), set up an LGBTQ library, as well as provide a space for youth to hang out and play games, participate in learning opportunities and use the cyber center, Executive Director Mary Ann Dore shared in an email. John Pope has offered to sponsor the acquisition of audio/visual equipment.

In addition to the space and services mentioned, the center will use the space for educational programs, meetings and social gatherings for adult LGBTQ individuals and allies throughout the Catawba Valley.

Some of the items on the wish list for the center are: Epson WorkForce WF-3540 wireless multi-function machine, a large wall clock, Dragon Touch tablets, books, magazines, videogames, snacks, dvds, coffee maker and K-cups, Sony PlayStation 4 and accessories, bungee chairs, projection screen, microwave, home theatre, mirrors, sprayer faucet and more. To see the exact items, quantity needed and cost, as well as to make purchases, visit Amazon at amzn.to/2hfQ3uY.

Tax-deductible contributions are also being sought and can be made through the center’s website.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

Seniors community highlighted

BOONE, N.C. — U.S. News & World Report released their top 20 retirement communities.

Making the list was North Carolina’s LGBTQ residential community Carefree Cove. The development is situated in a mountain setting with log cabin-style homes, the magazine noted. Lots are still available, as well as homes for resale.

Across the U.S., some low-income, LGBTQ-friendly retirement apartments have opened in Hollywood, Calif., Minneapolis, Minn., Philadelphia, Pa., Chicago, Ill. and San Francisco, Calif. Plans are underway to bring a development to the Triangle area of North Carolina.

info: carefreecove.com.

