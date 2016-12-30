South Carolina: ‘A Normal Heart,’ org benefits

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘The Normal Heart’ hits the stage in January at the Theatre of Republic in Conway, S.C.

‘Heart’ performances slated

CONWAY, S.C. — The drama “A Normal Heart” will be performed on Jan. 6-7, 13-14, 7:30 p.m., and Jan 8 and 15, 3 p.m., at Theatre of Republic, 331 Main St.

The production tells the story of Ned Weeks, a gay activist who is enraged at the indifference of public officials and the gay community. While trying to save the world from itself, he confronts the personal toll of AIDS when his lover dies of the disease, the theatre shared.

Originally published in 1985, it has had a revival over the last few years. The play today is an updated version.

Performances are sponsored by Careteam+, a healthcare organization that works with those who work with HIV patients. It serves Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

Tickets are $23/adult and $17/student and are available online.

info: theatreoftherepublic.com.

Org to receive benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) will be the beneficiary of a Whole Foods fundraising initiative. On Jan. 10, the store, located at 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mt Pleasant, S.C., will contribute five percent of its sales to the organization.

Whole Foods is doing this to support the work that AFFA does to raise awareness, promote acceptance and dispel misinformation about the LGBTQ population in South Carolina.

On the same day, AFFA will co-sponsor a program with The Jewish Community Center’s author series at 7 p.m. at Ashley Event, 1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

The book, “My Son Wears Heels,” Julie Tarney’s 20-year parenting journey about letting her son be who he perceived himself to be, will be featured.

A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Admission is free to those who mention being with AFFA.

Then on Jan. 19, join AFFA for a “Thanks, President Obama” farewell event that honors Barack and Michelle Obama’s eight years of “compassion and belief in our value” and more. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Fish Restaurant, 422 King St.

A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be available, as well as a raffle which includes two roundtrip tickets on Southwest and door prizes. Attendees are invited to take a “selfie with the Prez.”

AFFA is serving as the fiscal sponsor of the South Carolina delegation of the Women’s March on Washington. The national event will be held on Jan. 21 in the nation’s capitol.

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. To that end, we are fundraising to bring those among us who would otherwise be unable to afford the cost of the bus ticket. Knowing that together, we are stronger,” the delegation shared.

The funds which AFFA is providing helps to defray the cost of transportation logistics. Contributions can be made online through the AFFA website. Be sure to earmark the Women’s March in the comment section.

info: affa-sc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

