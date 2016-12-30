U.S./World: Kodak film, imperative fight, protections webinar, Barber keynote

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: ‘Understand’ has been released by The Kodak Company. The commercial depicts a boy’s coming out and acceptance by his father.

Moving acceptance moment caught on film

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Kodak Company has released a short film entitled “Understand” which depicts a father’s acceptance of his teenage son’s sexual orientation.

In the three-minute short directed by Terry Rayment, the theme of the “transformational power of love and happiness” is unfolded. Cinematographer Kate Arizmendi was able to capture the raw emotional elements used to tell the story.

The team effort between Kodak and the filmmaker and cinematographer was laden with scenes of discomfort, joy, sadness, love and the ultimate triumph of father and son engaged in a touching embrace. It was shot on 35mm film.

Arizmendi shared on Facebook that the commercial shoot was done for the “company [Kodak] who started it all, who still influences and keeps me inspired.” It was produced by Eskimo Video Production Services in Los Angeles, Calif.

Rayment was a former student at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

The film short is available for viewing online

info: bit.ly/2hHhkHA.

Organization says fight imperative

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Victory Institute’s International LGBT Leaders Conference 2016 was held in early December and it’s CEO Aisha Moodie-Mills issued a call to action in the post-election world. She told Metro Weekly, “It’s been about four weeks now since the disastrous election. What just happened is a dramatic shift in the country towards nasty, vile, anti-LGBT views. The president-elect has doubled down on the nasty rhetoric of this campaign, and is promoting people into his administration who would not only do our community harm, but would roll back the hands of time on progress a decade.”

Now she said that a harder fight for equality and civil rights is an imperative to stop LGBTQ rights from a backslide in the hostile upcoming Trump administration. Those who have been picked to serve share alt-Right and ultra Conservative views and stances.

Now, it is up to the Senate to confirm those appointments and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin hopes that committee members would do their due diligence while in the confirmation process.

All in all, the LGBTQ community should maintain a stalwart posture in dealing with the new U.S. political climate and do everything necessary to win allies in order to push back against the impending storm.

info: metroweekly.com. victoryinstitute.org.

Protections webinar upcoming

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A webinar on protections for the LGBTQ community will take place on Jan. 10, 1 p.m. Eastern time.

This 90-minute webinar will address healthcare, housing and employment protections for members of the LGBTQ community. It will highlight specific non-discrimination laws, information about how to file a complaint and examples of positive outcomes for LGBTQ individuals resulting from these protections.

The presentation will inform participants about protections and the remedies available if discrimination based on their LGBTQ status has occurred.

Those engaged in the following areas are encouraged to join in: U.S. Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stakeholders, including grantees, healthcare providers, public health officials, housing organizations, community-based organizations, and community partners wanting to improve understanding of anti-discrimination laws that apply to the LGBTQ community.

Free, advanced registration is required and available online. Space is limited.

info: bit.ly/2ivJ81W. hrsa.gov.

Barber to keynote conference

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The National LGBTQ Task Force has announced that North Carolina NAACP President Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II will deliver the keynote address at the 2017 Creating Change Conference on Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, 1201 Market St.

Barber is best known for leading the “Moral Monday” movement which he began in 2013 to protest against Gov. Pat McCrory and the legislature’s attempts to roll back major advances in civil rights, education, healthcare and voting rights.

“We are facing a pivotal moment in the history of our nation — one where we must work even more closely together to defeat the opponents of progress. Dr. Barber is a leader who brings an amazing array of people together for change. We are very excited to hear his inspirational words as our keynote speaker at Creating Change 2017,” said Rea Carey, Task Force executive director.

Registration is available online.

info: creatingchange.org.

