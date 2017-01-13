Charlotte: Party chair, MLK service, inmate suit, comedy production, org move, company certification, Lupie’s closure

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Janice Covington Allison has announced her bid to run for the North Carolina Democratic Party chair.

Trans candidate seeks Dem party chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janice Covington Allison has announced her bid for the chair position for the North Carolina State Democratic Party. Allison has a 46-year history as an active member of the state’s Democratic Party.

“If I am elected Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, there will be some changes,” she said, adding that her goal is to provide more transparency for the party. “My goal, if elected, is to elect more Democrats to office so that we can take our state back from the Jim Crow Republicans of our state and eliminate bad bills such as restricting abortions, offshore drilling, fracking and, of course, the North Carolina HB2 law. We will prevail.”

Some of the work she has done for the Democratic Party includes: worked with various campaigns on a statewide level, as well as former Gov. Bob Scott on education along with the Department of Community Colleges as an instructor specialist; appointed to serve on the Centralina Council of Governments Region F; elected by the people of the 8th Congressional District as the first transgender woman in history as a delegate to represent North Carolina at the 2012 Democratic National Convention; elected as the first transgender woman delegate by the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party to the 12th Congressional District in 2013; received the Harvey Milk Award; board member of Trans United for Hillary national campaign; elected to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa. as a standing committee member; plus other awards and political and community service work.

info: bit.ly/2jjvzTk. ncdp.org.

Church holds MLK service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Charlotte, 7121 Orr Rd., will hold a special service focusing on the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Jan. 15 at 10:45 a.m.

Reading and songs associated with the Civil Rights Movement and King will be offered. Guest speaker will be Rev. Amy Lambert-Burns.

The following Sunday, Jan 22, the church will begin its three-part sermon series on their mission statement during worship services, starting with “We are a Christian community of faith actively showing God’s love in service to each other and to our community.”

A couples workshop will be held on Feb. 11 with Rev. Wanda and Collis Ford serving as facilitators. The session is interactive in nature and is focused on enhancing relationships and not “fixing” them. Space is limited. Registration and fees will be collected prior to the start of the workshop to cover the cost of materials, refreshments throughout the day and possible after-workshop gathering. Signup begins Jan. 15 and continues through Feb. 4. Call 704-563-5810 or email the church at mymcccharlotte@yahoo.com for information or sign up at the church.

info: mymcccharlotte.org.

Former gay inmate files suit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arthur Blake has filed suit against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael and his employees for a brutal assault due to his being gay by another inmate in 2014, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Jack Sussman, the defendant’s attorney, asserts that proper steps were not taken to protect Blake by the sheriff’s department deputies. He also said “Jailers also harassed and demeaned Blake because he’s gay.”

The lawsuit further said due to feeling unsafe, Blake pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter plus other charges to “speed up his transfer out of the jail,” the Observer added.

Marilyn Porter, Carmichael’s attorney, has disputed the charges. A jury trial has been called because of the complaint.

info: charlotteobserver.com.

Comedic production to be staged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Theatre will mount its production of “An Act of God” from Jan. 26-Feb. 4 at the Duke Energy Theatre at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St.

The comedy stars Steven Martin, Kristian Wedolowski and Christopher Jones and was written by David Javerbaum. Glenn T. Griffin serves as director.

“After many millennia, and in just 90 minutes, God (assisted by His devoted angels) answers some of the deepest existential questions and mysteries that have plagued mankind since Creation,” the theatre company shared. The show is recommended for teens and adults.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Jan. 26-28, 31 and Feb. 1-4. A 7 p.m. show will be held on Jan. 29.

A special discounted performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 with limited tickets at $17 using the promotional code QCTCGO2. Visit bit.ly/2ipVqZM to secure a seat.

General admission tickets are $23-$35 and are available online through CarolinaTix, as well as student and senior discounts.

info: queencitytheatre.com. carolinatix.org.

Youth org plans move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced that it will be moving into a new dedicated office space during 2017.

In order to furnish the office, the organization is seeking second-hand office furniture in good order including chairs, desks, filing cabinets, bookshelves, a conference table and more.

Email ally@campuspride.org to learn more or to make arrangements to contribute to Campus Pride which serves LGBTQ youth.

qnotes will provide more in depth reporting on this news story in the next issue.

info: campuspride.org.

Local company nets certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) has announced that Create-ster, LLC has received its certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) through the chamber’s Supplier Diversity Initiative.

Create-ster, LLC now has the distinction of being the first, and currently only, certified LGBTBE in the Charlotte Metro region, the organization said. It is now nationally recognized as a diverse supplier by the NGLCC, its organizational allies, and corporate partners. It is eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, as well as work to foster business-to-business relationships with other LGBTBEs.

“America’s top corporations are eager to do business with the LGBT community, which is reflected in the ever-growing list of NGLCC corporate partners,” said Justin G. Nelson, president and co-founder of the NGLCC.

The NGLCC, its organizational allies, and corporate partners now nationally recognize Create-ster, LLC as a diverse supplier. The firm joins the ranks of over 912 certified LGBTBEs.

“The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CLGBTCC) looks forward to assisting more local LGBT businesses in becoming LGBTE certified with the NGLCC,” the CLGBTCC board stated. “Our goal, as the LGBT chamber, has always been to facilitate economic proliferation for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. We encourage our CLGBTCC members and other LGBT businesses in our community to reach out to us to assist you in the opportunity to become LGBTE certified.”

info: nglcc.org. create-ster.com.

Lupie’s closes location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal has reported that Lupie’s Cafe in Huntersville, N.C. has closed.

Plans are on the drawing board to bring a taproom and expanded craft-beer offering to the iconic restaurant located east of Uptown Charlotte near the old Charlotte Fire tower property. Retired founder Lupie Duran’s daughter Larkin will work alongside Huntersville manager Amanda Dickinson to bring the concept to fruition.

Lupie Duran has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ community who has been a fixture among eclectic restauranteurs for a quarter of a century.

info: bizjournals.com/charlotte. lupiescafe.net.

