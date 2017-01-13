Triangle: Leader death, committee members

Carolinas News Notes

Network loses member

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Business and Professional Network has announced that Stephen “Steve” Edward Zamparelli died on Dec. 30.

A memorial service and committal, in addition to visitation afterward was scheduled for Jan. 7 from Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal, 121 Hillsborough St.

Zamparelli is survived by Chris Yetter, his husband of 41 years and the first network president; siblings Alfred Zamparelli (Polly) of Spring Hill, Fla.; Dolores Zamparelli Benoit of Louisville, Ky.; Michael Zamparelli (Robyn) of Somerset, Ky. and Largo, Fla.; and Brian Zamparelli (Edna) of Mooresville, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

With a career spanning decades, Zamparelli’s positions included ski instructor, construction laborer, store clerk, gas station attendant, loan officer, house flipper, antique devotee, B&B operator, real estate appraiser and ultimately with SAS for the past 20 years. While a gas station attendant, he met Yetter and they shared a life filled with travel and venture worldwide.

Zamparelli found a permanent home at Good Shepherd and felt connected to the church’s message of God’s love for all people. “Steve always tried his best to find that bit of God’s reflection in everyone he met, knowing that it was there regardless of how buried, hidden or disguised it might be,” his death notice shared.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shepherd’s Table Soup Kitchen at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

info: raleighnetwork.org. cgs-raleigh.org.

Group seeks committee members

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh has issued a call for steering committee members for the coming year. They are seeking individuals who be willing to be involved with planning for upcoming events. Commitment involves a monthly meeting attendance at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St. Contact Less Geller for more information at sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

For those who wish to become more adept with their computer skills, the center now has a computer lab which was made possible through a grant from the David Bohnett Foundation. The lab includes eight Apple computers. Users can learn email basics, Microsoft Word or Excel or become better acquainted with social media. Center staff can also organize a free class for SAGE Raleigh members. Direct email queries to Geller.

Additionally, SAGE Raleigh has completed a number of focus groups centered on opinions about LGBTQ-friendly housing for the Wake County area. The initiative will continue into early 2017 as organizers begin talks with an interested developer.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.