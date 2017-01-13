Regional: Prez still sought, co-chairs application

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The North Carolina Center for Nonprofits has announced that it is still seeking the right candidate to fill the seat at the helm of their organization.

Org continues presidential search

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Nonprofits announced that it will extend its search for a new president, being unable to find the right candidate to fill the position.

The center’s founder, Jane Kendall, retired after presiding over the organization for 25 years. At the helm is acting president Trisha Lester who has agreed to continue serving in her post for the next few months.

Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, said, “I applaud the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits’ Board of Directors for having the courage to realize that this first round didn’t uncover their ideal candidate and being nimble enough to move forward with a revised game plan. I am confident that they will find the leader that will help advance the missions of the Center and of all North Carolina nonprofits.”

More information and credential requirements are available online.

info: ncnonprofits.org.

HRC North Carolina seeks 2018 co-chairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Gala has put out a call for co-chair applicants for the 2018 event.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply. Experience in budget management and creation, event organization, project management, fundraising are among qualifications considered.

The application is available online. Deadline for submittal is Jan. 27 and should be sent to Dan Mauney at danmauney@gmail.com. Applications will be reviewed by the North Carolina Board of Governors/Directors. Applicants should expect to be interviewed by at least two board members. All applicants will be notified of the decision on or before Feb. 1. The 2018 co-chairs will be announced at the 2017 HRC North Carolina Gala on Feb. 4. As such, if selected, it is asked that those selected be in attendance at the 2017 Gala.

info: hrccarolina.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.