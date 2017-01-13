U.S./World: State tobacco census released

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: A state-by-state tobacco census was released by the LGBT HealthLink organization showing North Carolina as a recipient of an A grade.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — In 2016, LGBT HealthLink conducted its biannual tobacco census which surveyed all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico to determine the level of LGBTQ inclusion in their tobacco control work, expressly about implementation of the updated LGBT Best and Promising Practices for Comprehensive Tobacco Control Programs.

Results to this survey showed that 53 percent of respondent’s participating in the program demonstrated higher grades in 2016 when compared to 2014, indicating improvement in adoption and increased uptake of LGBT best and promising practices. In addition, two-thirds of respondents reported having technical assistance opportunities with LGBT HealthLink in the past year. Of those who got help, a majority found HealthLink’s technical assistance “extremely helpful” and “integral to our programming.”

North Carolina received an A with 23 out of 25 points garnered. South Carolina showed no participation and thus no grade.

info: lgbthealthlink.org.

