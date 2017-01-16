Owner of Rock Hill gay club fatally shoots man in self-defense

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Hide-A-Way, a successful gay club for three decades, was the scene of a violent incident in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. One man died in the hospital of a gunshot wound, shot by the bar’s owner.

It all began with a bar fight, and the fighters in questions were escorted out of the club by employees. One aggressor attempted to return to the club and was halted by the 76-year-old bar owner, Mac Teal. The victim began to assault Teal, at which point Teal pulled out a gun and shot him. Teal has been admitted to the hospital for injuries incurred during the assault. The gunshot victim is allegedly a straight man who attended the club with a gay couple.

No arrests have been made, as witnesses affirm that the elderly owner was acting in self-defense. Nevertheless, neighbors to the bar are criticizing the Hide-A-Way in the media.

“It’s between 20 and 50 feet from my backdoor, so what if there’s a stray bullet,” neighbor Kathy Adkins told WBTV.

Despite some neighbors’ concern, others have expressed solidarity with the club. Joette Stevenson lives on the same road and told reporters she knows the owner personally.

“In order for him to pull out a gun to shoot somebody I’ve got to believe that the man took him too far,” Stevenson told WSOC.

The Hide-A-Way has stood in that spot for thirty years and never before received any incident but noise complaints from the neighboring apartment complex. Loyal customers took to Facebook to show their support.

“Sending thoughts and prayers your way today,” one regular wrote on the club’s Facebook page. “Thank you for protecting your patrons and staff and standing with us, and when necessary, in front of us.”

