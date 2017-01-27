Artists, organizations net grants, awards

Funds help to enhance works, services

Pictured Above: Arts groups and artists have received grants. Left to right, top to bottom are One Voice Chorus, John G. Love, Jr., Actor’s Theatre and Edwin Gil. Love Photo Credit: Jay Weinmiller.

Across the area, LGBTQ artists and arts organizations have been the recipients of grants and awards to help bring their vision to life or to help sustain the work they do for the community.

The Arts & Science Council, in conjunction with arts councils in Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanley, Union and York (S.C.) counties, has named its 2017 Regional Artist Project Grant (RAPG) recipients to established and emerging artists of varied disciplines, the council announced.

Monies are used by recipients to pursue projects that further enhance their artistic development by attending a professional development experience or purchasing and/or renting a piece of equipment.

One of those included was visual artist Edwin Gil who received $2,000. Gil has used his art to tell stories by fashioning pieces of broken glass together. (See goqnotes.com/44828 to learn more about the artist.)

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation had contributed funds to Charlotte arts groups. Recipients are: Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte ($25,000 to commission and produce two original works on one theme) and One Voice Chorus ($10,000 to tell the story of Alan Turing with the Nashville Harmony Chorus).

The North Carolina Arts Council awarded a 2017 fellowship grant of $10,000 to artist John W. Love, Jr. Love uses his talents to create elaborate costumes and home-grown crystal sculptures.

For more information, visit artsandscience.org, knightfoundation.org and ncarts.org.

