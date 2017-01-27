HRC co-chairs host gala in Charlotte

Organization’s leadership celebrates historic year

The Human Rights Campaign of North Carolina (HRCNC) has had a landmark year fighting for the rights of LGBTQ North Carolinians. Leading the battle against the transphobic House Bill 2, HRCNC isn’t missing the chance to rally support through their annual gala, to be held at Le Meridien Hotel on Feb. 4 in Charlotte. The event, sponsored by Bank of America, features a silent auction, cocktail reception and dinner with complimentary wine. Special guests include HRC President Chad Griffin, along with award-winning actress Evan Rachel Wood, singer/performer Crystal Waters and lesbian comedian Dana Goldberg.

Also attending, the co-chairs of the gala are the masterminds behind the event. These dedicated leaders will enjoy the fruits of their labor, the HRC’s biggest event of the year. Below, find brief biographies of each of the event’s co-chairs.

J. Alan Goddard

After over a decade of climbing the ladder of the U.S. Air Force, Goddard turned to the corporate ladder while still performing duties for the Air Force Reserve. He worked for DOLE in various capacities for several years, and now serves as director of operations transformation services for Leap Point. Still double-timing for the Reserve, Goddard describes himself as “a natural leader who has repeatedly been called upon to tackle an organization’s most complex operational challenges.”

Davey Greene

Currently an operations analyst for American City Business Journals, Greene has been with the company for over five years. Previously, he worked for Apple and Wells Fargo. Outside of his corporate career, Greene has driving passions for coffee and knitting. He writes a blog, “Queer Knitter in the Queen City,” about his “fiber art” and offers classes for aspiring knitters. The samples on his website boast tasteful colors and creative texture designs. Bringing this creativity to everything he does, his influence on the HRC gala will likely be quite enjoyable.

Dawn Pugh

Currently working as a realtor for Nestlewood Realty, Pugh sees real estate as more than just a job. She helps people “realize their dreams” through her work, and she has an eye for design and style. The classy element of the gala will likely be owed to her. Not limited to HRC, Pugh has always been involved with community service. Her special interests include equal rights, tax reform, and community reinvestment. Pugh wants to make the world a better place and uses both her business and outside projects to do this.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter