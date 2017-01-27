International Holocaust Remembrance Day offers chance to never forget

Charlotte has monuments visitors can mark the day

On Friday, Jan. 27, the world recognizes International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the millions of Jews, Romani, disabled and LGBTQ people lost in the genocide.

The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly. On Jan. 27, 1945, the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated.

While the Jewish community largely commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day with Yom Ha’Shoah, taking place on the 27th day in the month of Nisan, which is a week after the end of the Passover holiday, the Jan. 27 remembrance is also widely honored throughout the world.

Those wishing to mark the day in some way in Charlotte, N.C. can go to the Holocaust memorial at Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte, at 800 E. 3rd St. It is in the corner, next to the sidewalk. The monument was previously located at Holocaust Square at the corner of Dilworth Rd. and Morehead St. where it had been dedicated in 1979, but was moved in 1988 in order for it to be seen by more people.

The Butterfly Project memorial is located at Shalom Park at 5007 Providence Rd. It memorializes the 1.5 million Jewish youth who were lost during the Holocaust, as well as serving as a way to combat anti-Semitism, indifference and Holocaust denial.

There are many great books and movies to look into for those who wish to learn more information about the persecution of gay people in Nazi Germany and during the Holocaust.

Some noted pieces of literature worth checking out include “The Men with the Pink Triangle: The True Life-and-Death Story of Homosexuals in the Nazi Death Camps,” by Heinz Heger, “An Underground Life: Memoirs of a Gay Jew in Nazi Berlin,” by Gad Beck and the play “Bent,” by Martin Sherman.

Some films that share the story of the Holocaust include “Paragraph 175,” directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, as well as “Bent,” the movie based on the aforementioned play of the same name.

The short film “Pink Triangle,” a production of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, School of Filmmaking, is an informative piece worth watching. It was written and directed by Ryan Jeffrey Davis, and won the Gold Remi Award at the WorldFest International Film Festival in 2011. It can be found on YouTube, at youtube.com/watch?v=NSOPwefW2Xw.

For more information on how LGBTQ individuals were persecuted during this time, read qnotes coverage from last year, an article entitled “International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27: In the wake of annihilation, they were also persecuted,” which can be found at goqnotes.com/41109.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.