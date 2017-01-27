Charlotte: Activists, Roller Girls, government boards, Condom Couture, CJJ statement, org move

Carolinas News Notes

Activists’ meeting on horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A meeting hosted by Genderlines that was slated for Jan. 3 to discuss HB2 and the transgender community and to chart a course toward securing equality was postponed due to inclement weather. It has now been rescheduled for Feb. 4, 11 a.m., at Levine Museum of the New South, Harris Hall, 200 E. 7th St.

In all of the fanfare over HB2 and its repeal failure, there may have been missed opportunities to discuss how HB2 and Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance directly impacts the transgender community. The gathering will give voice to that and allow for those who wish to be able to “tell some our stories to humanize the issue, as well as discuss what the next steps are in repealing HB2 and reinstating the ordinance,” organizers shared on Facebook.

Political and advocacy organizations, including Mecklenburg Political Action Committee, will be present to discuss the next steps forward with participants.

WCCB-TV’s Morgan Fogarty will serve as moderator.

Parking will be validated by the museum for those who park at the 7th Street Station deck.

info: bit.ly/2jeOLVf.

Skaters kick off season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Roller Girls will begin its 2017 season with a kick off party on Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

The free event will enable attendees to meet up with the team and to enjoy an evening of camaraderie, as well as to hear about plans for the upcoming season. Fan opportunities will also be made available for those who attend.

NoDa Brewing serves as host and LaLa’s Sweets will provide desserts. Photography will be handled by Fotobossi.

The All-Stars and the B-Dazzlers will engage in their first bouts in March. The season continues through Sept. 9. Visit the website for more information and to secure either single bout or season tickets. Season tickets entitle the holder to VIP status, reserved seating, lanyard and other Charlotte Roller Girls merchandise. Cost is $60/adult and $35/child. A new ticket option for 2017 is the Kid’s Birthday package which includes one kids’ ticket, one free Chuck-a-Duck, autographed program, photo opportunity with skaters, birthday balloon, shout-out announcement and an opportunity to be the celebrity whistle blower.

info: charlotterollergirls.com. nodabrewing.com.

Boards, commission vacancies open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council has announced that it has vacancies on a number of boards and commissions for the upcoming year.

One such vacancy is on the newly established Charlotte Business Inclusion Advisory Committee. It is comprised of those from various chambers of commerce, as well as other entities. Terms are for one or two years depending upon the slot which begins on March 1.

qnotes contacted the council when it noticed the omission of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce among the minority chambers listed, saying, “We find this to be such a great oversight by your board’s creation of this committee. Can this be rectified? Especially in light of the recent situation with regard to HB2 and the city’s decision to revoke its NDO, it would be the least the city could do to make amends to the LGBTQ community, many of which were highly upset at the decision to do so.”

This has been taken under advisement and if and when this is rectified, qnotes will notify its readers.

Some other vacancies are also available on community relations, historic district, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, among others.

Applicants must be a registered voter in Mecklenburg County. There is no compensation for participation. To apply, visit bit.ly/2j3BGel.

Deadline for submission is Feb. 6.

info: bit.ly/2k6YYkX.

Condoms to strut runway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Planned Parenthood of the South Atlantic has announced that its third annual Condom Couture runway show will be held on March 4, 8 p.m., at the Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St.

Area designers, who picked up their materials earlier in January, are tasked with using condoms to create fashionable, wearable art which promotes safe sex.

The event benefits the organization.

Runway seating is available with individual and corporate sponsorships. Visit the website to learn more.

Tickets are $25/general admission and standing room only and reserved seats range from $50-$3,000 depending upon sponsorship level.

info: condomcourture.org.

Chapter voices HB2 disdain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A newly formed chapter of Carolina Jews for Justice (CJJ) has been established in the Queen City. The third of its kind across the state, its first organizational meeting was held on Nov. 6 and it has been steadily gaining membership and support since then.

One of its first initiatives was to send a letter to the North Carolina General Assembly expressing the group’s stance against the discriminatory legislation known as HB2. The full text of the message can be seen on the state organization’s website.

Currently, the group is working to identify a name for itself, as well as finding ways in which to engage the community.

Across the state, CJJ was a participant in Sister March events in cooperation with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21.

Other chapters established to date are located in Raleigh, N.C. and Asheville, N.C.

More information is available online about the new Charlotte chapter and other activities of the state organization and its affiliates.

info: carolinajewsforjustice.org.

Youth org move underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced that it will be moving into a new dedicated office space on Feb. 1 located at 1433 Emerywood Dr., Suite F.

“The new office space provides a dedicated area for volunteers, after-hour operations, as well as more space for activities,” said Executive Director Shane Windmeyer.

In order to furnish the office, the organization is seeking second-hand office furniture in good order including chairs, desks, filing cabinets, bookshelves, a conference table and more. Contributions can also be made through the organization’s wish list at sharecharlotte.org/wish-list/3101.

Email ally@campuspride.org to learn more or to make arrangements to contribute to Campus Pride which serves LGBTQ youth.

info: campuspride.org.

