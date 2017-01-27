Triad: ‘Laramie,’ legal clinic, bingo

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘The Laramie Project’ will be mounted at the Community Theatre of Greensboro.

Laramie’ stirs memories

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Community Theatre of Greensboro, 520 S. Elm St., began presentation of “The Laramie Project” on Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., and will continue in production through Feb. 5.

The gripping story tells of the 1998 kidnapping, beating and death of Matthew Shepard in Wyoming.

Five weeks after Shepard’s death, Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie, and over the course of the next year, conducted more than 200 interviews with people of the town. From these interviews they wrote the play “The Laramie Project,” a chronicle of the life of the town of Laramie in the year after the murder. It is considered by some as one of the most performed plays in America today.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 1-4 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.

Tickets range from $10-$30 and are available online.

info: ctgso.org.

Org hosts legal clinic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Campaign for Southern Equality will host a free LGBTQ legal clinic at North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St., on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Led by attorneys and transgender advocates, this clinic will feature assistance completing name change paperwork and information on resources that are available for funding medical transition. In addition attendees can apply for small needs-based stipends to assist with the cost of legal processes.

This free clinic is part of a series of free LGBTQ Legal Clinics the campaign is hosting across North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi.

In other news, Rising Voices, a new rising poets and spoken word artist event, will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 (and every second and fourth Friday) at the center. Admission is free.

Confidential HIV/STI testing is available at the center on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. The service is free. Other dates scheduled are March 7, April 4 and May 2.

Volunteer training will take place on these dates: Jan. 26, 6 p.m.; Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 7, 7 p.m.; Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; March 4, 3:30 p.m.; March 11, 1 p.m.; March 16, 6 p.m.; March 24, 5:30 p.m.; and March 29, 6 p.m. The center is always in need of volunteers to help bring its programming to a more successful conclusion.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

Bingo time approaches

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation’s Green Queen Bingo will be held on Feb. 3, 7 p.m., at the Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm St.

“Her Magesty” Big Shirli Stevenz and her Royal Court of Girlz and Boyz will entertain and help raise funds for the foundation.

Enjoy cocktails with the queens at 6 p.m., followed by the game show.

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/student with government ID.

Sponsors are ABBA Design and Living Waterscapes.

In other news, the organization has announced that its Gala & Green Party, “Prohibition,” will be held on March 25 at Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Market St. Tickets will go on sale shortly.

info: ggfnc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.