Triangle: Seniors ready for dance

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh has announced that it will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Dance on Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St.

Music will be supplied by DJ Joseph Wells of Top Notch Entertainment.

Attendees will be able to enjoy finger food, soft drinks and wine and beer.

Contributing sponsors for the event are The Pit, Fresh Market and Tuscan Blu.

Free parking is available in the lot behind the center which may fill up fast. Additional parking is available at a parking deck on Davie St.

A contribution of $10 is suggested.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.