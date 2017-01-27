Western: ‘Cheerleader’ film screened

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ will be screened at the Flat Rock-Hendersonville Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays get together on Feb. 6.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Flat Rock-Hendersonville Chapter of Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will screen “But I’m a Cheerleader” on Feb. 6, 6 p.m. at the main branch of the Henderson County Public Library, 301 N. Washington St.

“But I’m a Cheerleader” is a cult satirical romantic comedy which tells the story about Megan Bloomfield, an apparently happy heterosexual high school cheerleader. However, her friends and family are convinced that she is a lesbian and arrange an intervention, sending her to a residential inpatient reparative therapy camp to cure her. There Megan soon realizes that she is indeed a lesbian and, despite the therapy, gradually comes to embrace her sexual orientation.

The event is free and the public is invited. Youth under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

info: facebook.com/pflaghendersonville.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director.