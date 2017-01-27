Regional: State’s schools remain hostile toward LGBTQ students

Carolinas News Notes

STATEWIDE — GLSEN has released state-level data from its “National School Climate Survey” which shows that U.S. secondary schools are slowly improving but remain hostile environments for many LGBTQ students.

The report for North Carolina LGBTQ students found: vast majority of students regularly heard anti-LGBTQ remarks (including ones by school staff and about gender expression); had been victimized at school (non-reporting to staff); reported discriminatory policies or practices at school (pre-HB2 inability to use the restroom that aligned with their gender identity); and did not have access to in-school resources and supports (student support organizations, inclusive curriculum, etc.).

“This research makes clear that many LGBTQ students in North Carolina are still lacking safe and inclusive schools,” said GLSEN Chief Research and Strategy Officer Dr. Joseph Kosciw. “Leaders in North Carolina must work to change this by supporting GSAs, creating and implementing policies that specifically protect LGBTQ students, providing professional development that helps educators support LGBTQ students and increasing access to curriculum that positively depicts LGBTQ people, history and events.”

info: glsen.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.