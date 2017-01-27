U.S./World: Chamber report, queerest cities, travel ban

Beyond the Carolinas

National chamber shares LGBTQ economy snapshot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) released its first-ever snapshot, “American LGBT Economy,” which demonstrated the economic and social impact of America’s LGBTQ business owners and entrepreneurs.

The report “explores the revenues, types, sizes and geography of LGBTQ-owned businesses currently certified by NGLCC, as well as the number of jobs they create and the personal narratives of successful LGBTQ business owners who reflect the ‘very best’ about America’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit,” the chamber said.

“The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to be able to evidence, through this report, what we’ve observed since our founding 15 years ago — that America’s LGBT business owners are driving our economy upward and deserve every opportunity to keep creating jobs and innovating our industries. The estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners NGLCC advocates for have truly earned a place at the equality table,” said NGLCC co-founder and president Justin Nelson. He also encourages businesses to get certified. “If you are an LGBT business owner and not yet certified, you’re leaving opportunities on the table to help your business and our economy grow. For the LGBT community, this also means we are missing out on more accurate data, role models, job creator and future success stories that prove ‘If you can buy it, a Certified LGBTBE can supply it.’”

Chamber Co-founder and CEO Chance Mitchell added, “This groundbreaking report proves our NGLCC philosophy that economic visibility, just like social visibility, is essential in building a diverse and inclusive society.”

An estimated $917 billion in spending power is exhibited by the LGBTQ community, the chamber shared.

info: nglcc.org.

Carolina cities make Advocate list

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Two North Carolina cities were among those who were deemed “Queerest Cities in America” by The Advocate.

Coming in at 18th was Greensboro, N.C. and at 15th was Durham, N.C.

In its eighth year, the magazine identified unexpected places outside the norm that showed diversity. While the criteria does include important elements such as offering LGBTQ centers and trans pride parades, it also includes more light-hearted factors like lesbian bars, gay bowling teams and theaters screening the film Moonlight.

The full list of criteria can be found online.

info: advocate.com.

State bans state-funded travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gay Star News has reported that California has banned “state-sanctioned” travel to U.S. states where anti-gay laws have been enacted since June 29, 2015.

States that currently have such laws are North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas.

A bill sponsored by Equality California and the National Center for Lesbian Rights reads: “California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.”

“California has said clearly, our taxpayer dollars will not help fund bigotry and hatred,” legislation author Assemblymember Evan Low stated.

info: gaystarnews.com. assembly.ca.gov.

