Quick Hits 01.27.16

Beyond the Carolinas

CMT and iHeartRadio personality and South Carolina native Cody Alan disclosed that he was gay on an Instagram post on Jan. 12. The show host told People magazine, “Though my TV or my radio persona was always that of a happy guy, there was this underlying ache inside of me for years, so I decided either I was gonna do something about it, or I was gonna live with this layer of misery underneath that happy face on the TV.” Rolling Stone reported that Alan “enjoyed a distinguished career in broadcast, working in terrestrial radio for many years with stops in South Carolina, Florida and Texas before moving to CMT and taking over the video-countdown show in 2013,” in a feature he wrote for the magazine.

info: people.com. rollingstone.com.

Reconciling Methodist Network has hired Rev. Liam Hooper as its first transgender community coordinator.

info: rmnetwork.org.

Transgender soldier Chelsea Manning was granted a pardon by former President Barack Obama during his last days in office. However, now the military seems to be cutting her health benefits under the terms of her commutation.

info: military.com.

Equality California has pledged vigilance in monitoring activities under the Trump Administration.

info: eqca.org.

MTV’s “Real World” alumni Davis Mallory has released his first single “Under Your Spell” in time for Valentine’s Day.

info: davismallory.com.

The city of West Hollywood has reaffirmed its commitment to LGBTQ individuals, women and immigrants as the U.S. fell into the Trump Administration.

info: hollywoodfl.org.

Affordable Colleges Online has a student and campus safety guide.

info: affordablecollegesonline.org.

World OutGames Miami 2017 has invited artists worldwide from all disciplines to create an original poster image that promotes the spirit of the 2017 Games. Submissions are due on March 5.

info: outgames.org.

Gay hookup site Squirt.org is making a statement in support of LGBTQ rights with a billboard campaign that launched on Jan. 17 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump. The signs, featuring two guys holding the American flag along with the words “Dear Mr. President, Let’s Make America Gay Again,” appear in Los Angeles and New York City.

info: squirt.org.

TV personality Carson Kressley has chosen The True Colors Fund for his charity of choice during his “The New Celebrity Apprentice” tour.

info: truecolorsfund.org.

The Village Voice has taken an in-depth look at “When We Rise,” the upcoming four-night ABC miniseries, on the decades-long struggle for LGBTQ rights in America with the screenwriter, director and producer, Dustin Lance Black. The series begins on Feb. 27.

info: villagevoice.com.

Metropolitan Community Church leaders are challenging a recent documentary by the BBC entitled “Transgender Kids, Know Knows Best.” MCC leaders said, “The program denies the existence of non-binary gender variance, and features discredited experts whose treatment practices are considered harmful in the trans community. Additionally, the documentary asserts that adult trans activists should not be allowed to comment on the treatment of children when gender variant adults — who experienced gender dysphoria as children — are among the best of resources to society.”

info: mcchurch.net.

Donald Kilhefner called for the retirement of the word “homophobia.”

info: eepurl.com/cx2fDj.

Award-winning author Michael Holloway Perronne explores forbidden love between men within a WWII Japanese-American internment camp in his “Gardens of Hope.”

info: michaelhperronne.com.

An estimated 0.7 percent of youth ages 13 to 17, or 150,000 youth, identify as transgender in the U.S., according to a new study released by The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. This study is the first to provide population estimates for youth who identify as transgender in each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

The Gentlemen’s Foundation released a statement denouncing the “horrific, ugly, and homophobic statements made by an ill-informed celebrity pastor.”

info: thegentlemensfoundation.org.

GetTested.com has released an infographic “HIV Under Trumpcare.”

info: bit.ly/2ikVCth.

“Bayard & Me” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in mid-January. The film partners with the It Gets Better Project. Additionally, “The Chances” also premiered there. Both films told different stories on life as an LGBTQ individual.

info: superdeluxe.com.

David France’s book, “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS,” which depicts the history of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

info: randomhouse.com.

The Gay & Lesbian Victory Institute commended LGBT elected officials representing millions of Americans from across the country for calling on Donald Trump to respect LGBT Americans and continue efforts to advance equality.

info: victoryinstitute.org.

Nikki Boudreau, a 28-year-old drag king who consistently shares David Bowie looks on her Instagram account, transforms into 1970s and 1980s versions of Bowie characters, including the Goblin King.

info: @jean_genie_drag via Instagram.

Frameline launched a monthly film initiative highlighting underserved members of the queer community.

info: frameline.org.

Former Nike executive, John Tawney, has set out to change the world in his founding of Common Ground which sparks conversations between people about divisive social issues. His “Stand for Progress” theme embraces inclusion, equality and other issues.

info: common-ground.com.

ClexaCon will unite LGBTQ women to celebrate queer female characters and stories, connecting fans, celebrities, creators, panelists, journalists, and artists at a party from March 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nev.

info: clexacon.com.

New America’s Fellows Program 2018 Class is now taking applications through Feb. 1. It invests in thinkers — academics, journalists, independent scholars and public policy analysts — who offer “fresh and often unconventional perspectives” on the major challenges facing society.

info: new-america.forms.fm.

AIDSWatch will take place in Washington, D.C. from March 27-28. NC AIDS Action Network has sent out a call for team members and is offering some mini-scholarships to offset costs of attending. Applications are due by Feb.. 10.

info: ncaan.org.

A Native American transgender professor, Dr. Rachel Tudor, is fighting for justice at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals after she was wrongfully fired by Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

info: transgenderlegal.org.

The AIDS United Access to Care initiative has reported that it has expanded access to high quality, life-extending care to over 5,000 people living with HIV, exceeded national viral suppression rates by 27 percent and saved up to $8.83 in future HIV-related medical care for every $1 spent. The models put client health first and moved communities closer to achieving the goals and progress indicators in the National HIV/AIDS Strategy Updated to 2020.

info: aidsunited.org.

The National LGBT Bar Association honored Jason Prussman, senior corporate counsel, Level 3 Communications, with its 2017 Denver Out & Proud award. The award recognizes outstanding legal professionals who advance LGBTQ equality through words and actions to create more secure and welcoming workplaces.

info: lgbtbar.org.

“In the Dollhouse with Lina” with transgender DJ and talk show host Lina Bradford has returned for its second YouTube season.

info: djlina.com.

The National Center for Transgender Equality announced its final report on the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey.

info: ustranssurvey.org.

Miami Beach, Fla. has created its “safe places” initiative for the LGBTQ community.

info: save.lgbt.

Big Apple Performing Arts, home of New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, announced the appointment of its new executive director, Lisa Reilly.

info: bapany.org.

Almost two years to the day after same-sex marriages became legal in Florida, the state settled its suit against married same-sex couples who were denied accurate birth certificates for their children.

info: nclrights.org.

DreamFilms, a Florida production company, announced a television series based on the Orlando Pulse tragedy. It is being produced by writer Aleksander Sagrav and director of photography Jose Brocco. The series will begin this summer and will be transmitted by the television network, Telemundo Orlando. It is the first gay television 13-episode series in Spanish based on a true event mixed with fiction. The series will be filmed entirely in Orlando, Fla.

info: pulso360.com.

The Victory Institute is accepting applications for its congressional internship program. Deadline to apply is Feb. 17.

info: victoryinstitute.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.