Moral March planned for Feb. 11

ACLU, NAACP, Planned Parenthood and other orgs unite to fight

RALEIGH, N.C.—After millions of people joined internationally for the Women’s March of Jan. 21, some activists seek to continue the progressive momentum. In North Carolina, this led to the rejuvenation of the Moral March on Raleigh, to hold its 11th annual installment on Feb. 11.

Hundreds of organizations are taking part in the event, including those focused on immigrant justice, labor and workers’ rights, healthcare, environmental justice and more. Organized by the Historic Thousands on Jones St. (HKonJ) People’s Assembly Coalition, this year’s march pushes “an intersectional agenda” that aims to demonstrate the people’s dedication to a true, fair, equal democracy.

The Coalition was founded by the Rev. William J. Barber II of the NC NAACP in 2006. A flyer for the event declares the five goals for this year’s Moral March: the expansion and protection of voting rights, education equality, economic sustainability, equal protection under the law, and health care for all.

“We will continue our fight to challenge and expose the immoral and unconstitutional policies supported and passed by former-Governor Pat McCrory, Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Leader Phil Berger and other extremists in the NC General Assembly,” reads the HKonJ site. “We are calling on all people of conscience and concern to join us as we stand against the extreme and regressive agenda being pushed in North Carolina.”

Organizers affirm that the agenda they fight isn’t limited to North Carolina, but has been gaining ground nationwide. The Raleigh march is designed to open state representatives’ eyes, and trigger larger change in the state as well as the nation.

As for arriving in Raleigh, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is offering bussing from five locations across the state. The ACLU is also involved in organizing and recruiting for the march.

“There has never been a more critical time to work together in defense of the civil rights and liberties that we hold dear,” an ACLU release read. “March for reproductive freedom and access to abortion. March for racial justice and LGBTQ equality. March for voting rights and immigrants’ rights. March to reform our broken criminal justice system and guarantee equal protection for all North Carolinians.”

In a time of great division and change in the United States, the organizers of this year’s Moral March seek to make their voices heard. The motto of the march says it all:

“Forward together, not one step back!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter