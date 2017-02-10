Charlotte: Film fest, art exhibit, Valentine’s party, trans education, band celebration, ‘BootyCandy,’ wedding expo, org headquarters

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?’ screens at the Jewish Film Festival on Feb. 15 and 19.

Film fest features gay film

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Jewish Film Festival will feature an LGBTQ feature the award-winning “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” on Feb. 15, 7:15 p.m., at Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Rd.

The Israeli documentary tells the story of Saar, a man from Israel who is rejected by his religious family, who finds camaraderie, support and love in his adoptive city of London. When he becomes acquainted with London’s Gay Men’s Chorus, he begins to repair and bridge the relationships with his family and the country he left behind.

On Feb. 19, 4 p.m., the film will be screened at Sundays at Lake Norman located at Our Town Cinema, 227 Griffith St., in Davidson, N.C.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte is scheduled to perform on both dates.

Tickets for both performances are $10 and are available online.

info: charlottejewishfilm.com.

Youth org hosts art exhibit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center will hold an art exhibition, “A Mile in My Shoes Project,” on Feb. 10, 7 p.m., at C3Lab, 2525 Distribution St.

The free event will feature spoken word performances and live music. It is hosted by Guerilla Poets Ltd.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Snug holds Valentine party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 25th Annual Johnson Valentine Bash will be held on Feb. 11, 10 p.m., at Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St.

The gay-friendly event features the Hardcore Lounge rock band, along with Alternative Champs and Leisure McCorkle as gig openers.

Between sets, DJ Godwin, Starseed and Spaceboy will spin.

Admission is $6. Advance tickets are available online. All proceeds go to benefit RAIN. Since 2002, $6,000 has been raised for RAIN.

info: snugrock.com.

Trans education series begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— A series of transgender educational sessions will be held at 2 p.m. at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, Belk Hall, 1609 E. 5th St. beginning on Feb. 19 with Trans Education 101.

Others in the series include: March 19, How to Center Trans People of Color; April 23, Sharing Our Stories; May 21, How to Create Affirming Faith Based Organizations; and June 18, Ways to Support the Trans Community.”

Charlotte transgender community members will be leading each session with some lecture, some group discussion and some time for Q & A. These events are designed to be a safe space for dialogue and interactive learning.

The event is free and open to the public. Cookies and coffee will be served.

info: lnr114@gmail.com.

Band celebrates women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band will present a concert in celebration of Women’s History Month, “I Am Woman,” on March 4, 5 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St.

The concert celebrates the importance and impact of women throughout the world and within the community. Several pieces were written or arranged by lesbian or bisexual women.

Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

BootyCandy hits the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will present the limited engagement “BootyCandy” by Robert O’Hara from March 2-19 at the Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Rd.

The semi-biographical, subversive comedy tells the story of Sutter, who is on an odyssey through his childhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms and even nursing homes. O’Hara weaves together scenes, sermons, sketches and daring meta-theatrics to create a kaleidoscope that interconnects to portray growing up gay and black and satirically crashes headlong into the terrain of pain and pleasure and BootyCandy, the theatre said.

Performances dates and times are: Feb. 28, pay-what-you-can sneak peek, 7:30 p.m.; March 2, 8, 14 and 16, 7:30 p.m.; March 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18, 8 p.m.; and March 5, 12 and 19, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$44 and are available online.

info: atcharlotte.org.

Wedding expo slated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2nd Annual Gay & Lesbian Wedding Expo will be held on March 13, 12:30 p.m., at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, 555 S. McDowell St.

Over 30 LGBTQ-friendly wedding and travel professionals will be on hand, as well as raffles, music and more.

Visit samelovesamerights.com for free tickets.

Across the state in Raleigh, N.C., the 4th Annual Gay & Lesbian Wedding Expo will be held on Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m. at Raleigh Marriott City Center, 500 Fayetteville St. Free tickets are also available for this event.

info: rainbowweddingnetwork.com.

Org move complete

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has now finished its move into new headquarters located at 1433 Emerywood Dr., Suite F and is settling in.

Upon the move, Executive Director Shane Windmeyer shared, “Campus Pride has been operating in Charlotte since we were founded in 2001. We have kept our costs low and organized from dining room tables and personal offices and most recently in a shared office space for over two years.”

He added, “Growth has continued for our work locally in Charlotte, in North Carolina and across the country. The new Campus Pride home office is a dedicated full facility which has six distinct office spaces, conference area along with a front door and reception area. The new space is larger than we have ever had. It will allow us to host small gatherings, volunteer nights and continue to grow our internship program with added office spaces. Later this Spring we will host an official ‘open house’ for all our community supporters.”

Windmeyer also said that the new offices will provide a safe, welcoming space for LGBTQ “young people.”

info: campuspride.org.

