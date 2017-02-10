Triad: ‘Rock’ performance, faith affirmation, Dems convention

Carolinas News Notes

Theatre mounts rock musical

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — “Rock of Ages,” the jukebox musical featuring hits from the 1980s, begins staging on Feb. 10 at Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd. It continues through Feb. 19.

With the book by Chris D’Arienzo and music and lyrics by various artists, “Rock of Ages” takes the audience back to the times of big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and big hair. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Night Ranger, and many others. It is directed by Jamie Lawson and David Lane as musical director.

At the centerpiece is Stacee Jaxx who uses his sex appeal to wow his audience, among other memorable characters.

The musical stars James Felt (Stacee Jaxx), Jake Messina (Drew) and Mary Margaret Coble (Sherrie), and is supported by an ensemble of Theatre Alliance regulars and new friends.

Performance dates and times are: Feb. 10-11, 16-18, 8 p.m. and Feb. 12 and 19, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $18/adult and $16/students and seniors and are available online. Students with a valid student ID are able to purchase rush tickets at $14 when with five minutes to show time when available seating is released.

The show is rated “R” and has harsh language and sexual suggestions and dialogue.

info: wstheatrealliance.org.

Faith affirmation slated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Faith Forward, Affirmation in Action will be held on Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St.

The gathering is for LGBTQ people of faith and allies to explore opportunities for building skills and resources that are grounded in racial and gender justice. It also aims to empower affirming religious communities to combat discrimination across the state, as well as to show more equality and inclusivity examples.

Contributions up to $100 are welcome to defray costs for the event. Full scholarships are available and no one will be turned away.

Registration is available online.

info: tinyurl.com/ncfaithforward2017.

Young dems hold convention

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Young & College Democrats of North Carolina will hold their annual convention from March 24-26.

It is billed as a “chance for you to meet and join North Carolina and America’s next leaders.” Attendees will work to grow leadership in the state, and discuss ways to advance the Democratic agenda in both Raleigh and Washington, D.C. Also on tap are strategies for supporting Gov. Roy Cooper.

Registration is $20 and is available online.

info: ydnc.org.

