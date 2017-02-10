Western: Holocaust exhibit, burlesque show, dance dates, alliance meeting

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The traveling ‘Exhibit Nazi Persecution of Homosexuals 1933-1945’ will be held in Asheville, N.C.

Holocaust exhibit features gays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina debut of the traveling “Exhibit Nazi Persecution of Homosexuals 1933-1945” will be on display from Feb. 12-April 7, 7:45 am and throughout the day at the Ramsey Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Asheville, 1 University Heights.

The exhibit is sponsored by the university’s Center for Diversity Education and explores the impact of the Nazi regime on gays (including lesbians) and their persecution.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature tours with docents for students and community members and will include speakers and films as part of the programming. It explores the rationale, means and impact of the Nazi regime’s persecution of gays, which left thousands dead and shattered the lives of many more.

A reception and keynote address will be held on Feb. 16 with the reception at 5:30 p.m. in the library and the keynote in the Humanities Lecture Hall at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Dr. Erik Jensen, associate professor of history at Miami University. His address will be on “The Nazi Persecution of Homosexuals and its Postwar Legacy.” Asheville’s Gay Men’s Chorus will perform selections.

On Feb. 23, there will be a screening of “Paragraph 175” in the Fine Arts Theatre at 7 p.m. Contributions to benefit the Center for Diversity Education will be accepted.

To learn more about the Nazi regime and the LGBTQ community, visit GayAshevilleNC’s magazine special section at gayashevillenc.com/magazine7.html.

info: gayashevillenc.com.

Burlesque show seeks volunteers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Valentease Burlesque & Variety Show is seeking volunteers for its show on Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at The Block off biltmore, 39 S. Market St.

Those who sign up will be asked to staff the information table and give a quick pitch about Our Voice before the show starts. Email erastusw@ourvoicenc.org to learn more.

The show features local talent including, Deb au Nare, April le Queen, Roxie Rose Lemoan, Dee Bauchery, Sneaky McFly, Morgana Magdalene and Claire D’Lune.

A raffle and silent auction will also be available. Silent auction items range from gift basket, meals and wine to photography sessions, fine arts film tickets and more.

Community is Brewing Radio will broadcast the show live.

Tickets are $10. Proceeds from the show benefit Our Voice.

info: ourvoicenc.org.

Dance schedule announced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The women’s dance dates have been set at 7:30 p.m. at Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St.

The list dates and host are: Feb. 25, Dance Divas; March 25, Lesbians in the Mountains (LIM); April 22, Dance Divas; May 19, Ursula Crawford, location and time TBA; June 24, LIM; July 22, Dance Divas; Aug. 19, Aura Home (fundraiser); Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dance Divas; and Dec. 9, host TBA.

info: etledder@gmail.com.

Alliance to convene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Diversity Alliance of Asheville will hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m., at Firestorm Books & Coffee, 610 Haywood Rd.

The female-identified coalition works for justice and equity on LGBTQ issues, as well as anti-racist work, income inequality and ability status. It welcomes all lesbian, transgender, non-binary individuals and women of all colors. Its mission is to build a healing community and to lend support during challenging and celebratory times.

info: meetup.com/Asheville-Social-Club.

