South Carolina: Cabaret show, theatre fundraiser

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘Love is Love is Love’ cabaret celebrates the LGBTQ community on Feb. 14 in Greenville, S.C.

Cabaret celebrates LGBTQ community

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Valentine’s Day collaboration of vocalists, artists and dancers from the Upstate’s LGBTQ community will present Glow Lyric Theatre’s “Love is Love is Love” on Feb. 14, 7 p.m., at The Warehouse Theatre, 37 Augusta St. It is intended for those 18 and older.

“Love is Love is Love” is a cabaret performance that focuses on how the power of love can stop oppression. It features dance, poetry, standup comedy and a myriad of musical styles including musical theatre, pop/hip-hop and opera. The evening’s seven performers will add touches of their own personal stories, from humorous anecdotes to brutally honest depictions of their lives as part of the Upstate LGBTQ community. Filled with humor and heart, “Love is Love is Love” sparks an important dialogue about how a community can harness love to celebrate diverse humanity, organizers said.

A pre-show reception will take place at 6 p.m. with free desserts provided by Upstate Pride SC. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

After the show join the cast for a brief talk-back.

Tickets are $25 and are available online. Seating is limited.

info: glowlyric.com/raising-voices.

Theatre fundraiser upcoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. — We Are Family and College of Charleston’s Center Stage Theatre will present a musical theatre fundraiser on Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at Connections Niteclub, 1379 Ashley River Rd.

The revue explores the journey of coming out, gender expression, love, family and self-acceptance by way of popular Broadway hits, past and present.

A special reception and special drag performances will immediately follow the performance.

Proceeds and tickets sales go directly to We Are Family with a goal of creating a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness and a LGBTQ resource center.

Tickets, which are available online, are $100 VIP (reserved table for four, champagne bottle and two drink tickets for after party), $20 non-reserved seats and $10 general admission/standing-room-only.

info: waf.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.